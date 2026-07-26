Phillies Could Address Multiple Needs in Trade With Royals

The Philadelphia Phillies have done an incredible job of turning their season around after starting 9-19 and firing manager Rob Thomson.

Interim manager Don Mattingly has them playing at a high level, but the team requires some reinforcements ahead of the MLB trade deadline. There are several weaknesses on the roster that have to be addressed if they want to make any noise in the National League playoff picture.

Their ineptitude when it comes to getting on base is going to be hard to address with only one move. They also need help in the starting rotation, where the No. 5 spot has been a black hole and Aaron Nola hasn’t performed too strongly as the No. 4. A bullpen arm or two are needed as well.

Addressing all of those needs won’t be easy with a farm system that isn’t highly regarded. But the Kansas City Royals are a team that could match up well with the Phillies, killing two birds with one stone.

Phillies, Royals match up well as trade partners

Jul 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On X, Alex Coll mentioned veteran starting pitcher Michael Wacha and outfielder Lane Thomas as players that Philadelphia could target to address their needs in the rotation and lineup.

Beyond those two, the Royals also have a familiar face in the bullpen, Matt Strahm, whom the Phillies could look to bring back despite his struggles this season. Reunions are all the rage in Philadelphia, with Jeff Hoffman of the Toronto Blue Jays being another person they would love to bring back.

Kansas City also has Daniel Lynch IV in the bullpen who would address their need for a left-handed reliever, but his cost would be much higher than Strahm.

What has been a difficult season for the Royals, who were 43-62 entering play on July 25, was only going to get tougher with superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. on the injured list for the first time in his career.

During the #Phillies pursuit of rotation and outfield help, keep an eye on #Royals vet Michael Wacha (6+ innings in 15 of 20 starts w/ a 3.66 ERA) who I’m hearing is drawing interest. As is RH hitting OF, Lane Thomas.



*PHI/KC made deal in ‘26. PHI dealt for two #Twins at ‘25… — Alex Coll (@Alexcoll_) July 22, 2026

If they weren’t viewed as a seller already, his injury all but cements that stance. And it is one that Dave Dombrowski needs to do everything in his power to take advantage of.

Wacha would provide the Phillies with a reliable backend of the rotation innings eater. He hasn’t had an ERA over 3.86 in five consecutive seasons and would be a major upgrade over what Nola and the No. 5 starters have provided.

Thomas is someone that Philadelphia has expressed interest in previously. He has a 107 OPS+ this season, bouncing back nicely from a tough tenure with the Cleveland Guardians. Left-handed pitching has been crushed by him throughout his career, with a .287/.359/.485 slash line.

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