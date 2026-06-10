One Thing Has Helped Brandon Marsh Elevate Game With Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have climbed their way back into the playoff picture in the National League, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

There have been a lot of ups and downs, especially when it comes to the team’s lineup. Consistency has been absent from a large portion of the lineup, but one player has been productive since Opening Day: outfielder Brandon Marsh.

Through 62 games and 236 plate appearances, he has produced a .332/.364/.514 slash line with eight home runs, 12 doubles and two triples. On the team, his .878 OPS is behind only designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and first baseman Bryce Harper.

He has shown incredible improvements when facing off against left-handed pitching thus far in 2026. What has contributed to such success at the plate? Marsh credits experience as a driving factor behind the success.

Experience has helped Brandon Marsh unlock level of performance

Jun 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) reacts after hitting a two RBI home run against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“Just experience,” said Marsh via Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic (subscription required). “Just learning more and more every day, and getting a little more comfortable.”

Coming into the 2026 season, Marsh had 423 at-bats against southpaws and struggled. He had only a .213/.278/.303 slash line. This year, those numbers have jumped to .288/.333/.442, and he isn’t being removed from the lineup against lefties anywhere near as frequently.

Now 28 years old, there wasn’t a single moment when things started to click for him. Everyone develops at their own pace, and natural progression looks to have been the main contributing factor to his breakout.

One of the things that he has learned is to be focused on a task at hand and not get off track. In the past, a small mistake would lead to him unraveling and losing the focus needed to succeed on the field.

“He used to beat himself up a lot,” hitting coach Kevin Long said. “He couldn’t even get through his routine without something going haywire. Two bad swings would lead to a complete meltdown. … Pitch selection could throw him off. (Now) he doesn’t get rattled.”

Brandon Marsh has a .321 AVG over the last calendar year, second to only Yandy Díaz among qualified hitters! 🔥@CliffFloyd30 breaks down the @Phillies lefty and what he has been bringing to the lineup. pic.twitter.com/16GIW7liTD — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 8, 2026

Honing his routine was the main focus this offseason. Living about 20 minutes away from each other in Arizona over the winter, Marsh spent a lot of time with Long and credits the hitting coach for helping him get to a point where he is producing like an All-Star during the season.

While his routine hasn’t changed much this year compared to years past in his career, experience has helped Marsh figure out the correct game plan and preparation for himself. What works for teammates may not work for him, and he has learned that it is okay.

With trust in himself on the rise, his production has skyrocketed. He is no longer sweating the small things, just diligently working to ensure he can perform to the best of his abilities every time he takes the field.

That experience could help him be selected to the All-Star team for the first time in his career, as he is certainly worthy of such an honor.

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