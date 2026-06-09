Phillies Relief Pitcher Rightfully Predicted To Be All-Star This Season

The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing some excellent baseball of late, and the team has to like the direction they are going in.

Coming off a disappointing end to their campaign in 2025, the Phillies might have had a bit of a hangover to start the season. Philadelphia got off to a (9-19), and it felt like the window might have closed for the veteran group. However, after firing Rob Thomson, it created a spark for the group that they have been able to sustain.

Furthermore, while firing Thomson might have been a wake-up call, the team also got Zack Wheeler back in the rotation. The starting rotation has had some ups and downs so far, and getting their talented right-hander back has certainly helped in that area.

As expected, with the team starting to thrive, many of their key players are going to be considered for the All-Star Game. With the Mid-Summer Classic being in Philadelphia, the Phillies will be hoping to be well-represented. Based on how things are going, Philadelphia could have up to six All-Stars if things go right.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently predicted what the All-Star roster would look like. Rightfully, Phillies closer Jhoan Duran was predicted to make the team.

Duran Having Elite Season

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

One of the perhaps underrated strengths of Philadelphia this year has been their bullpen. This is a unit that has performed well, and it has been Duran leading the way as the anchor of the unit.

After years of struggling to find their closer, the Phillies made a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline to acquire Duran. The right-hander was a very good pitcher with the Twins, and he has been excellent for Philadelphia since they acquired him.

Duran has been able to completely change the outlook for the unit, and he is very deserving of being an All-Star this year. So far, he has totaled 16 saves and a 1.25 ERA. He has been perfect in save opportunities for the team and features an elite ERA so far.

Overall, the trade to acquire Duran has been a great move by the Phillies, and he has lived up to and exceeded expectations. With Philadelphia playing very well in tight games so far this season, the right-hander being able to close out teams has been a major luxury.