Why Brandon Marsh Deserves To Be An All-Star And How His Hot Start Is No Fluke

PHILADELPHIA -- Brandon Marsh wouldn't lie about his chances about becoming an All-Star for the first time.

In the midst of a career year, Marsh isn't just a candidate for the All-Star Game. This may be his best chance to make it.

The game is in Philadelphia after all, adding even more intrigue toward Marsh making his first All-Star Game.

"It would be really, really cool to be a part of that group this year," Marsh said after Sunday's game to Phillies On SI. "I'd be lying if I said it wasn't on my mind."

Marsh continues to make his case to becoming a first-time All-Star, starting with his league leading batting average of .338. In addition to his league-leading batting average, Marsh has 8 HR and 30 RBI this season, compiling an .889 OPS.

Only Juan Soto (.894) has a higher OPS than Marsh this season. His slugging percentage of .521 only trails Soto (.528), while his on-base percentage of .368 is sixth in baseball.

"We're starting to talk about him every day like we talk about Sanchie (Cristopher Sanchez)," Phillies manager Don Mattingly said. "Not only average, put power. He's driving in runs in the middle of our order."

Marsh is the Phillies best hitter against LHP

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Not only is Marsh thriving as an everyday player, he's destroying his biggest weakness. Marsh leads the Phillies with a .294 average against LHP, a drastic improvement for a player that never hit above .229 against LHP in a season.

Not only is Marsh hitting well against LHP, he's driving the ball against them too. Marsh has a career-best .778 OPS against LHP, which is in the top-20 in all of baseball -- second on the Phillies behind Kyle Schwarber (.968). His .294 batting average is also ninth in baseball against LHP.

The batting average isn't a fluke

Since having a hitless April last year, which included a rehab stint in the minors, Marsh has been one of the best hitters in baseball. Marsh is hitting .316 since May 1, 2025 -- which is tied with Yandy Diaz for the best average in baseball.

In this 176-game stretch, Marsh is hitting .316 with an .857 OPS. Marsh leads all outfielders in average and is ninth amongst all outfielders. This is more than a full calendar year at this stage, and more than a full season.

Marsh isn't just one of the best hitting outfielders in baseball, he's one of the best hitters in baseball. His breakout season as an everyday player has helped the Phillies to a 25-11 record since Don Mattingly took over as manager.

Since Mattingly became the interim manager? Marsh leads all of baseball with a .369 average and is 12th with a .959 OPS.

The All-Star Game is in sight for Marsh. Whether he's voted in or selected by the coaching staff, it's an honor that Marsh has deserved to this point.

"I'm just focused on trying to be present here with these guys," Marsh said. "Still just trying to be a sponge to my teammates and keep learning from them. Trying to be the best player I can be."