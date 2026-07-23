The One Move the Phillies Must Make Before the Trade Deadline

Coming off a strong first half of the season, the Philadelphia Phillies have slipped up a bit to start the second half. However, this is still a team that is very much a contender and will be seeking improvements before the trade deadline.

To start the second half, the Phillies have dropped series to both the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers at home. While losing to the Dodgers is understandable, the series loss to the struggling Mets was far from ideal.

However, in losing to Los Angeles, it has become abundantly clear that the team needs to improve in a few areas. If the Phillies’ goal is to beat the Dodgers in a playoff series, they just simply aren’t there yet.

With less than two weeks to go before the deadline, Philadelphia is going to have to get aggressive in trying to improve. The farm system for the Phillies might not be the strongest, but they should be able to make upgrades.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, here is the one thing the Phillies must address to help the team.

Phillies Must Add Bullpen Help

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) pitches during the ninth inning for the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the argument can be made that both the lineup and the starting rotation need help, the bullpen is certainly the most pressing need. Closer Jhoan Duran has been fantastic for the team and an All-Star this year, but getting him the ball has been a challenge at times.

Orion Kerkering has been arguably the best middle reliever for the team, but a lot more will be needed if the team is going to reach their goals. Due to the torn UCL for Brad Keller, he won’t be back to help out, and that is a major blow.

Furthermore, while losing Keller is a significant loss, the team also has needed help in the bullpen when it comes to left-handed pitchers. The duo of Tanner Banks and Jose Alvarado has not been good this year, and getting some help in this area is also going to be key.

The Phillies are no stranger to having to upgrade their bullpen at the trade deadline, and this year is going to be no different. While it’s good that they don’t need to add a closer with the talented Duran on the roster, they do need to add multiple arms, it appears.

With unfortunately multiple needs on the team, fixing all of the issues for the Phillies to really get this roster closer to being a World Series contender could be a challenge.