Phillies Unsurprisingly Named Potential Landing Spot for Talented Manager

Following losing another series over the weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies are getting a much-needed rest day on Monday. With a 9-19 record and struggling immensely, the team could see some changes soon.

Coming into the year, the Phillies were a team that was expected to be a title contender once again. Philadelphia has been a playoff contender for the last several campaigns, and the expectation right now for the Phillies is to win.

However, this offseason, the team really didn’t do much to get better, and the team has really struggled out of the gate. With a record 10 games under the .500 mark, there obviously isn’t a lot going right for the team.

Of the areas that they are struggling in, it has been the offense that has really held them back. This is a unit that has a lot of big names and former All-Stars, but the unit isn’t getting the job done and is off to some historically bad starts.

While the Phillies have started off the season poorly, they aren’t the only team in the league with high expectations. The Boston Red Sox have also struggled to begin the season, and that resulted in them firing their coach. Philadelphia could very well find themselves in a similar boat soon.

Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Philadelphia Phillies being a potential landing spot for the recently fired Alex Cora.

Cora Being Linked to Philadelphia Makes Sense

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It was certainly a bit of a shocker to see Cora get fired by the Red Sox, and he will now be one of the hottest names on the market for coaches. With a link to Dave Dombrowski from their time together in Boston, there will undoubtedly be rumors swirling with the Phillies struggling.

Even though he has been able to record a lot of wins with Philadelphia, Rob Thomson’s seat is undoubtedly getting warm right now with the slow start. Even though the team was able to snap their losing streak over the weekend, they still lost two out of three games to the Atlanta Braves.

With a day off and a series back at home against the San Francisco Giants, it feels like they are in a must-win situation now. If things don’t turn around quickly, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Thomson fired. If that ended up being the case, Cora makes a lot of sense for the franchise.