Phillies Rightfully Plummet in MLB Power Rankings Following Terrible Week

The Philadelphia Phillies saw their nine-game homestand come to an end in very disappointing fashion after being swept by the Atlanta Braves. With a terrible 1-5 week in the books, it is fair to be concerned about the state of the franchise.

On Sunday night, with the Phillies trying to avoid being swept, Philadelphia once again came up short. Despite an early home run to give them the lead, the team did nothing after that and lost 4-2.

With an 8-13 record overall now and the team heading on the road for a series with the Chicago Cubs and then the Braves, there is reason to be concerned going forward. This is a team that is really struggling to score runs, and that is a major problem.

This week, they already called up Felix Reyes to help provide a boost from the right side of the plate. While he hit a home run in his first at-bat for a memorable moment, more is still needed. As expected with the poor week, the Phillies saw themselves drop quite a bit in the most recent power rankings.

Will Leitch of MLB recently released his power rankings after another week of the season in the books. For the Phillies, another terrible week finale sent them free-falling from ninth to 21st.

Massive Drop Is Deserved

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

With a 1-5 week and four straight series losses, the Phillies' drop in the rankings is certainly deserved. Last week, it was a bit surprising that they didn’t see as big a drop, but that adjustment has come.

For Philadelphia, this is still a team that has a ton of talent, and they will be getting some major help with Zack Wheeler returning to the team next week. Even though the pitching has been a bit better of late, getting an ace and one of the best in the game will be welcomed. Furthermore, with the struggles of Taijuan Walker, it will allow the Phillies to replace him in the rotation.

However, the main concern for the team has to be the lineup and perhaps making a move sooner rather than later to shake things up and give the team a spark would make sense. The Braves very much look like they are going to be a contender this year, and the Phillies don’t want to fall too far behind.

With the bad weeks starting to pile up, the Phillies need to find the spark that is going to turn this team around.