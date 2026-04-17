Phillies Placed Shockingly High in Recent MLB Power Rankings

The Philadelphia Phillies have not gotten off to the kind of start they were hoping for in the 2026 MLB regular season.

With expectations of being a contender in the National League East, the only reason they aren’t currently in the cellar is because of how poorly the New York Mets are playing. They are riding an eight-game losing streak and are 1.5 games behind the Phillies.

Philadelphia has lost three series in a row to the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs heading into the final three-game set of their nine-game homestand against the Atlanta Braves.

Despite those struggles, their spot in the MLB power rankings done by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN has remained virtually unchanged. In the preseason, they were No. 4. Now, with a record of 8-10, they have shockingly only dropped one spot to No. 5.

Phillies remain top five team in MLB power rankings

Apr 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Adolis Garcia (42) runs to first after hitting a double against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The only teams ahead of them are the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Braves and San Diego Padres. Early-season struggles aren’t enough for McDaniel to shake up his rankings too much, but there are some reasons for concern for the Phillies.

Their inability to hit left-handed pitching is a major concern. They have been dominated by southpaws all season, with Shota Imanaga being the latest one to carve them up across six dominant innings.

He surrendered a leadoff home run to Trea Turner to begin the bottom of the first and then cruised, not allowing another run his entire outing.

Out of the bullpen, the injury to Zach Pop and the ineffectiveness of Jose Alvarado are worth keeping an eye on. Overall, the relief staff has been a strength in the early going, but losing key pieces such as Carlos Estevez, Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm in consecutive offseasons could catch up to them.

Starting rotation can get Phillies back on track

Aug 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On the positive end of things, the starting rotation should soon again be whole. Zack Wheeler is moving through his rehab and looking ready to return to the National League Cy Young contender level he was performing at in 2025 before being sidelined by blood clots.

Wheeler presents a massive upgrade over what the team is receiving from Taijuan Walker. Slotting him with NL Cy Young candidate Cristopher Sanchez, high-upside rookie Andrew Painter, Jesus Luzardo and Aaron Nola gives Philadelphia one of the best starting pitching staffs in the MLB.

As long as that group performs up to their capabilities, the Phillies are going to remain a dangerous team.

There is too much star power on this roster to fail. And, if things continue going south, there are some prospects, namely Aidan Miller and Gage Wood, who can infuse a spark into the team.