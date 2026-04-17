Phillies Placed Shockingly High in Recent MLB Power Rankings
In this story:
The Philadelphia Phillies have not gotten off to the kind of start they were hoping for in the 2026 MLB regular season.
With expectations of being a contender in the National League East, the only reason they aren’t currently in the cellar is because of how poorly the New York Mets are playing. They are riding an eight-game losing streak and are 1.5 games behind the Phillies.
Philadelphia has lost three series in a row to the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs heading into the final three-game set of their nine-game homestand against the Atlanta Braves.
Despite those struggles, their spot in the MLB power rankings done by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN has remained virtually unchanged. In the preseason, they were No. 4. Now, with a record of 8-10, they have shockingly only dropped one spot to No. 5.
Phillies remain top five team in MLB power rankings
The only teams ahead of them are the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Braves and San Diego Padres. Early-season struggles aren’t enough for McDaniel to shake up his rankings too much, but there are some reasons for concern for the Phillies.
Their inability to hit left-handed pitching is a major concern. They have been dominated by southpaws all season, with Shota Imanaga being the latest one to carve them up across six dominant innings.
He surrendered a leadoff home run to Trea Turner to begin the bottom of the first and then cruised, not allowing another run his entire outing.
Out of the bullpen, the injury to Zach Pop and the ineffectiveness of Jose Alvarado are worth keeping an eye on. Overall, the relief staff has been a strength in the early going, but losing key pieces such as Carlos Estevez, Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm in consecutive offseasons could catch up to them.
Starting rotation can get Phillies back on track
On the positive end of things, the starting rotation should soon again be whole. Zack Wheeler is moving through his rehab and looking ready to return to the National League Cy Young contender level he was performing at in 2025 before being sidelined by blood clots.
Wheeler presents a massive upgrade over what the team is receiving from Taijuan Walker. Slotting him with NL Cy Young candidate Cristopher Sanchez, high-upside rookie Andrew Painter, Jesus Luzardo and Aaron Nola gives Philadelphia one of the best starting pitching staffs in the MLB.
As long as that group performs up to their capabilities, the Phillies are going to remain a dangerous team.
There is too much star power on this roster to fail. And, if things continue going south, there are some prospects, namely Aidan Miller and Gage Wood, who can infuse a spark into the team.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.