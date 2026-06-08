Phillies Rightfully Move Up in MLB Power Rankings Following Stellar Week

The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing some good baseball of late, and the team is seeking to prove that their bad start to the season is well behind them.

Following a (9-19) start to the year, there was a ton of panic surrounding the state of the franchise for the Phillies. The team wasn’t performing well, and they needed to make a change. Philadelphia elected to fire manager Rob Thomson and had Don Mattingly take over.

This move has proven to be a good one, and with a strong month of May, the team is now five games over the .500 mark and a playoff contender once again. Now, while things are going better, they will undoubtedly be looking to make some upgrades. The lineup will certainly be a spot that they seek improvements for, but even the back end of the starting rotation might need to be addressed as well.

However, while the team might have some needs, they have looked like one of the best teams in the league for over a month now, and that has helped them showcase that they are to be feared.

Will Leitch of MLB recently released the latest power rankings, and the Phillies continued their move upward. Following being in ninth last week, Philadelphia jumped up one spot to eighth.

Philadelphia Building Momentum

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It was a really stellar week for the Phillies, who were able to go (5-1) with a sweep against the San Diego Padres, and then they won two out of three games at home against the Chicago White Sox.

Even though it was a strong week, the team did have some ups and downs. While the top two in their rotation pitched well, with Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler earning wins, the other three either got losses or no decisions. Fortunately, the bullpen for the Phillies has been really good, and they have helped cover up for some of the inconsistencies in some of the other players

Even though the lineup broke out and scored nine runs on Sunday, this is still a unit that needs to be better. This coming week, the Phillies will be heading on the road for an interesting six-game trip against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Milwaukee Brewers. The matchup against the Blue Jays should be a favorable one, with them struggling a bit, but the showdown with the Brewers could be electric. Milwaukee is one of the best teams in the National League, and this will be another good test for the Phillies.