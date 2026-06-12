Phillies Rightfully Seen as Best Landing Spot for Twins Slugger

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to play well, the team will be looking toward the trade deadline as an opportunity to improve some areas of need.

Following their terrible start, the Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball since May and are now once again a playoff contender. The turnaround has been pretty remarkable for the team, and there is reason to believe that they could once again be a threat in the National League.

Philadelphia has a lot of good things in place, led by their star duo in the rotation of Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler. This duo is arguably the best in baseball and will be a tough match for anyone in the postseason.

Furthermore, the lineup has been led by the great trio of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Brandon Marsh. All three could be All-Stars this year, and Marsh has had a breakout campaign. However, despite these three performing well, the batting order overall could still use some help.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Phillies being the best landing spot for Minnesota Twins star slugger Byron Buxton.

Buxton Would Be a Major Splash

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

As the summer approaches, there will be no shortage of sluggers linked to Philadelphia, with it being the clear need for the team. When looking at the roster from a positional side of things, the most logical area for them to try to improve is the outfield. With the recent injury to Adolis Garcia, that need for the Phillies has only increased.

When looking at Buxton, he would be arguably the top choice if Philadelphia were to pull off a major move. The talented slugger is one of the best right-handed sluggers in baseball, and adding him to the lineup would change things for the better.

This season, Buxton has slashed 256/.318/.559 with 20 home runs and 32 RBI on a pretty bad Twins team. With him still under contract for a couple more years, the price would undoubtedly be a bit high for him. However, he would likely be worth it.

Overall, there is certainly a need for Philadelphia to seek some help for their lineup, and the outfield is a logical spot. Buxton could end up being the top prize in terms of hitters this summer, and while the price wouldn’t be cheap, he is an excellent fit for the Phillies.