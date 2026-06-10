Phillies Have Crystal Clear Need to Address Before MLB Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies are playing very well of late and have completely turned things around. However, with the summer nearly here, the team will have to consider ways to get better.

Since the start of May, the Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball. The amazing turnaround has brought them back from being 10 games under the .500 mark to back in the playoff hunt already.

Coming into the season, the team certainly expected to be a contender in the National League, and that has been the case. While things are going very well, there are still needs for the team.

The Phillies might be playing much better, but some problems were exposed early in the season. Even though the team fired Rob Thomson, the roster has remained the same, and players who have struggled to start the year still are, in many cases. Fortunately, Philadelphia has been able to overcome some of it with some really talented players, but there are flaws.

Now, as the summer months approach, Philadelphia must be thinking about getting aggressive to make some meaningful additions.

Bradford Doolittle of ESPN recently wrote about the Phillies needing to support their star trio in their lineup before the trade deadline.

Adding a Slugger is a Must

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Adolis Garcia | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

While the backend of the rotation has a couple of question marks with Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter, the primary focus for the team should be to add a bat. Even though it is still early, some potential names who could help are players like Mike Trout, Byron Buxton, and Taylor Ward.

Upgrading in the outfield seems to be the most logical spot for the team, with both Adolis Garcia and Justin Crawford struggling. Even though third base seemed like a logical spot for a while to try and upgrade, Alec Bohm has been much better of late and had an OPS over .800 in May.

That success and his being an All-Star in 2024 should result in the Phillies likely pursuing help in the outfield. Furthermore, with the best three hitters on the team being left-handed, adding a bat from the right side would be wise.

Overall, with a desire to be a contender this year, improving the offense is the glaring issue for this team. Without a great prospect pool, Philadelphia will have to be careful, but the potential will be there to make improvements.