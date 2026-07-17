Phillies are Interested in Trading for Angels' Right Fielder

The Philadelphia Phillies, under interim manager Don Mattingly, have staged what seems like a miraculous comeback after a 9-19 start that cost previous manager Rob Thomson his job.

They went into the All-Star break with a 54-43 record that puts them just two games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East, and some feel they could have a real shot at unseating the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

But if the Phillies are to actually knock off Shohei Ohtani and crew in October, they will have to fix at least one of their roster needs by Major League Baseball's Aug. 3 trade deadline. They could use some help with their pitching staff, and they need a starting-level outfielder and would also welcome a right-handed threat at the plate.

Ideally, Philadelphia would address the latter two needs by acquiring one player. To that end, a report by Bob Nightengale of USA Today indicated that the team is interested in trading for Jo Adell, a 27-year-old right-handed right fielder who is currently with the Los Angeles Angels.

Phillies have Jo Adell on trade target list

Jul 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) laughs after being hit by a pitch by Texas Rangers Kyle Higashioka (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Phillies have included Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. among their possible trade targets for a right-handed hitting outfielder, which also includes Angels right fielder Jo Adell," Nightengale wrote.

Adell hasn't made the All-Star team in his seven MLB seasons, and he has never hit over .250 for a full season. But he recorded 98 runs batted in and 38 home runs last year, and through 96 games this year, he's at 53 RBIs and 13 homers.

He is also skilled at making plays in the outfield, as he prominently displayed on April 4 when he prevented Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor and J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners from getting home runs in the same game.

A package of Dante Nori, Gabe Craig and Ramon Marquez was suggested as an offer for Adell. However, people across the baseball world seem a bit skeptical that Philadelphia has the trade capital to successfully swing a consequential trade.

The season-ending lat injury that outfielder Adolis Garcia suffered last month was a big negative for the Phillies. In addition, center fielder Justin Crawford is dealing with left knee soreness, but he was able to get in the lineup for their first game out of the All-Star break. Meanwhile, right fielder Gabriel Rincones Jr., who, like Crawford, is a rookie, is batting .179 on the season.

With a 38-59 record, which puts them in last place in the American League West, the perpetually disappointing Angels are expected to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline. There will certainly be other teams, especially the Cleveland Guardians, who will be vying for Adell's services over the next few weeks.

He will become a free agent after next season.

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