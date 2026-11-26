The Philadelphia Phillies and their fans have a lot to be thankful for this year.

There are a lot of parts about this team that stick out compared to other teams, which put them among the best in the league.

Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber will receive some of the strongest praise from the Phillies as well as their fanbase. Schwarber, who has been one of the league's top power hitters for the last number of years, just had one of the best seasons in his career in 2026, following his 5-year, $150 million contract extension.

The 33-year-old designated hitter finished with a .232 batting average, while hitting 45 home runs to go along with 97 RBIs, and recording an .857 OPS. After finishing in second place of the MVP voting for the 2025 season, Schwarber continued to show that he is still in the conversations with the league's best hitters.

Phillies should be thankful for their superstar duo

Sep 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) slides safely back to first base during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the stats may not be quite what they once were, Bryce Harper is still a great option at first base and has even found some time as an outfielder. His ability to play different positions, hit for power, and drive in runs has made him extremely valuable to this Phillies team.

His willingness to change positions showcases his leadership and willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team win. Some of Harper's best qualities are his energy and passion, which have been driving factors in how the team has been able to do so well. He's viewed as a leader, and his teammates have been able to feed off his contributions.

Philadelphia's pitching rotation has possibly been the team's brightest spot. This is evident in guys such as Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez, and Jesus Luzardo. Their rotation is among MLB's best, and they have the ability to give every opposing team's lineup nightmares. Sánchez was also the runner-up for the National League Cy Young Award last season.

November 20, 2019. The Phillies acquired Cristopher Sanchez from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Curtis Mead!



What a trade! pic.twitter.com/AB890xuFXB — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) November 20, 2026

While there is a possibility that there may be no baseball or a shortened season in 2027, it's still important to point out what has given the Phillies so much life for the last four years. One of the most passionate fan bases in sports also gets to watch some of the best players in the sport take the field each day, and they have been lucky enough to see their team in the postseason each year.

As Don Mattingly has received the opportunity to become Philadelphia's full-time manager, it will be interesting to see what he can get out of these players during his tenure.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!