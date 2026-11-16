The Philadelphia Phillies have several items on their offseason to-do list, and several of them can be boiled down to one thing: improving the offense.

In 2026, the only players who performed at least at a league-average level based on wRC+ were Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott. Bringing in more offensive firepower, whether it is behind the plate to pair with J.T. Realmuto or in the outfield, where Brandon Marsh has been involved in a lot of rumors, is imperative.

One player who could certainly fit the bill for the Phillies is Jazz Chisholm Jr. The New York Yankees free agent is coming off a down season, but there is a lot to like about his dynamic skill set that would be an ideal fit for this team.

Here are three reasons why the two-time All-Star is an ideal target for Philadelphia in free agency.

Offensive Impact

Sep 1, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies need more offensive production if they are going to compete in 2027. Even in a down year for Chisholm, he still managed to hit 19 home runs, 16 doubles and three triples with a career-high 41 stolen bases in 137 games and 532 plate appearances.

His wRC+ of 98 was just below the league average, but would have been the fourth-best mark on the Philadelphia roster. It was the first time since 2021 that he didn’t have a triple-digit wRC+, as he has been one of the most productive infielders in baseball with the bat.

A Silver Slugger Award winner in 2025, Chisholm Jr. has the track record of being someone who can produce at the plate. Turning 29 years old in February, he is in the midst of his prime and has plenty left in the tank to offer.

Owner of a home run rate of 4.4% in his career and a walk rate over 10% two years in a row, he would bring power and on-base ability the team is in need of.

Projected Contract

Interesting development from @ShiDavidi, who writes that Jazz Chisholm Jr. is “open to a versatile defensive role in which he moves between multiple positions, including the outfield” https://t.co/qKMx1vDBL9 — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 12, 2026

Given how much money the Phillies have tied up in their aging core, Philadelphia has to be mindful of handing out long-term deals. They have some money to spend this offseason with contracts coming off the books, but are locked into multiple long-term deals that may not age gracefully.

On top of that, the Phillies may not be in a position to sign players who were given qualifying offers, which would cost them their second and fifth-highest draft picks and $1 million in international bonus pool money.

Chisholm Jr. didn’t receive the qualifying offer, and securing a long-term deal might not be in the cards given his performance in 2026. A 1+1 contract where he can improve his value and hit the market again next offseason could work for both sides.

Defensive Versatility

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) throws the ball before game two in the Wildcard round of the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia depth took a major hit with Alec Bohm, Luis Arraez and Edmundo Sosa all hitting free agency. Bohm looks likely to depart, already taking meetings with teams, while there haven’t been any updates on Arraez and Sosa coming back to the club.

That leaves openings in the infield, along with potential outfield needs still. Chisholm Jr. would be a smart target because he can play all over the diamond, logging innings at shortstop, second base, third base and center field.

That versatility would give Don Mattingly some flexibility when it comes to filling out his lineup card every day, mixing and matching based on the opponent.

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