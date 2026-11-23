As a potential lockout looms over the MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies have entered the offseason looking to improve. So far, things have been quiet, but the team will undoubtedly make a major move or two eventually.

Last season, the Phillies had some major issues with their roster and the team ultimately lost to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Round. This was a group that was flawed from the start, and injuries played a bit of a factor in their struggles as well.

Over the course of a long season, quality depth is becoming more and more important in baseball these days. For Philadelphia, they still have some big names producing at a high level, and there is reason to believe that they can be a contender once again in 2027. However, upgrades will need to be made to a couple of different areas.

Fortunately, one area that the team is really set with is in their starting rotation. This group is good in 2026, and there is reason to believe that they can be even better in 2027.

Rotation is Greatest Strength

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the roster for the Phillies, without a doubt the best part of this team is their starting rotation.

Zack Wheeler was able to return last year and him coming back helped spark their turnaround. The right-hander might be getting older, but he is still an All-Star-caliber pitcher.

Furthermore, the talented duo of Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo were two of the best left-handers in the game last year. Sanchez has been elite over the last couple of seasons, and Luzardo had his breakout campaign for Philadelphia.

Rounding out the rotation, both Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter got off to slow starts last year. However, they each rebounded, and when they pitched well, the Phillies were at their best.

Nola is locked up to a long-term contract, and his performance is key. However, Painter was regarded as the top prospect for the team for quite some time and him having a strong second half of the year is very encouraging. If he can live up to his potential, the Phillies could have another front-end starter in this loaded rotation.

Furthermore, with the old saying going that a team can never have too much pitching, the Phillies also have Gage Wood in the minors. The talented right-hander will likely be a name to watch and he being called up at some point in 2027 makes sense.

Overall, with three All-Star-caliber pitchers at the top of the rotation and a young arm in Painter that is getting better, this group could be one of the best in baseball.