Phillies Slugger Amongst Hardest Batters To Defend Against

There are a lot of players in the Philadelphia Phillies lineup that opponents lose sleep over when trying to figure out how to slow down.

Their top three of Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper have historically been as difficult to slow as any trio in baseball. Turner has had his struggles with consistency this year, but Schwarber is hitting home runs at a historic pace, and Harper continues to produce like an All-Star.

However, Turner’s shortcomings have been more than made up for by some of his teammates. One who has taken his game to another level is Brandon Marsh, who has turned into one of the toughest players to defend against in baseball in what could be his first All-Star campaign.

As shared by Mike Petriello of MLB.com, via Statcast, the Phillies’ outfielder is among the best players in the MLB in estimated success rate. It is a statistic that grades each opportunity by difficulty, mostly by time and distance needed.

Brandon Marsh is one of the best hitters in baseball

May 25, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) rounds the base after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Marsh is at 74%, which is fifth in the sport. Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds is best in the league with 72%. Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves, Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners and Turner are the only other players ahead of Marsh with 73%.

Essentially, those are the five most difficult players for opponents to set their defense against. But Marsh doesn’t have an elite skill like his peers on the list, such as De La Cruz and Turner. Acuna and Rodriguez have elite power-speed skill sets that make adjustments hard to pull off.

The Philadelphia outfielder does a great job of spraying the ball all over the field, taking whatever the pitcher and defense are giving him. He has also perfected hitting the ball hard enough, but not too hard, leading to a historic batting average on balls in play.

Brandon Marsh has a higher OPS (.677) against LHP than Bryce Harper (.644), Edmundo Sosa (.642) and Trea Turner (.545) — min. 40 PA #Phillies — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrPHL) May 30, 2026

In his career, Marsh has a .374 BABIP; that is the second-highest mark in MLB history, behind only Ty Cobb, who had a .378. In third place is Roger Hornsby with a .365. Any time you are on a list between names like that, you are doing something right.

Normally, BABIP is used as a reference for some luck; a lower number for a batter points to some bad luck and vice versa. However, calling it just luck would be selling Marsh short because this is a legitimate trend at this point.

Over the last five seasons, Marsh hasn’t had a BABIP below .348. Amongst players who have had at least 200 at-bats each of those five years, there isn’t another player who has reached that threshold. No one has done it even three or four times.

Marsh is in a class of his own when it comes to that statistic. He is a really solid player, doing everything at a solid level despite no elite number sticking out of his batting profile.

What makes the production all the more impressive is that Marsh is putting the ball in play at a career-high rate. Despite more opportunities for his BABIP to drop, it has remained at an elite level, proving just how good a hitter he really is.

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