Phillies' Slugger Has Taken His Game to a New Level

As the Philadelphia Phillies get set for a big weekend series against the Atlanta Braves, they will have to be better than they have been of late. Fortunately, despite some struggles as a team, there have been some bright spots.

With an 8-10 start to the season, things obviously haven’t gone as well for the Phillies as they would have liked. As expected with a record below expectations, there have been some notable struggles and concerns for the team.

Of the issues, the offensive woes for the team at times have been the most apparent. This is a unit that has a lot of talent, but has underachieved at times. So far this year, that has been the case with a number of players not doing well.

A couple of the players that have really underperformed are Alec Bohm, Tre Turner, and Adolis Garcia. As three right-handed hitters in the lineup, these three struggling have created a major problem, especially against left-handed pitching.

Even though there have been a lot of struggles, there have been some bright spots as well. One of the players who has performed well is Brandon Marsh.

Marsh Having a Strong Extended Stretch

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

While the offense is struggling overall, Marsh has been playing at a very high level. So far this season, he is slashing .290.318/.452 with two home runs and 11 RBI. These are some very strong numbers for the slugger, and his production level has been really high going back to the second half of last year.

After a really poor first half of the campaign in 2025, some adjustments and taking a step back helped Marsh figure some things out, and he had a really strong second half of the year.

Last year in the second half, he slashed .302/.354/.527 with eight home runs and 22 RBI in 59 games. With a strong start to this season as well, Marsh is proving to be one of the best hitters on the team now, and his placement in the batting order is also starting to reflect that.

The 28-year-old has been a productive player for Philadelphia over the course of the last couple of years, but he might be taking his game to a new level based on how he has performed since the second half of last season.

With key players on the team struggling offensively, it will be important that Marsh can continue his strong play over what is becoming an extended stretch.