Phillies Slugger Surpasses Babe Ruth Feat With Power Surge

There has been some life breathed back into the Philadelphia Phillies since they fired manager Rob Thomson and replaced him, on an interim basis, with Don Mattingly.

The team is 3-0 since the change, sweeping the San Francisco Giants. After a 7-0 drubbing in Game 1, the teams played a split doubleheader, which the Phillies won with two walkoffs.

The first victory came via a Justin Crawford infield single, while the second was on an Alec Bohm sac fly in the bottom of the 10th inning.

While they received a lot of praise for their late-game performances, Philadelphia was in a position to win those games because of Kyle Schwarber. He put on a prolific power display on April 30 that helped him eclipse a Babe Ruth feat.

Kyle Schwarber surpasses Babe Ruth feat with latest home runs

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits an RBI double against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

A home run was hit in both games, giving Schwarber 350 for his career through 1,321 games played. That is two more home runs than Ruth hit during his first 1,321, as he swatted 348 long balls in that time.

Of course, the Great Bambino was just getting started. He would launch 366 home runs the remainder of his career, holding the record for most career home runs until Hank Aaron surpassed him with 755, and Barry Bonds took over the record with 762.

Schwarber has a long way to go before catching any of those home run hitters, but this feat is an incredible one. Any time a player can accomplish and surpass something that Ruth has done, it should be recognized and celebrated.

One of the best power hitters in baseball, Schwarber hit a career-high 56 last season for the Phillies. It is a big reason why he received a lucrative contract from the team this past offseason, agreeing to a five-year, $150 million deal, which was unheard of for a designated hitter of his age.

Babe Ruth hit 348 HRs in his first 1,321 MLB games.

Kyle Schwarber hit 350 HRs in his first 1,321 MLB games. pic.twitter.com/HcmfTUhdR6 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 30, 2026

But the commitment was a worthwhile one. The powerful left-handed swing has started to show up more and more after a slow start to the 2026 season, helping get Philadelphia back on track.

Schwarber now has 11 long balls on the season after taking Logan Webb deep in the bottom of the first inning in Game 1 and hitting another off Adrian Houser in the bottom of the first inning in Game 2.

He added an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 2 off Keaton Winn to help keep the team alive before Bohm’s walk-off sac fly the following inning.

The Phillies star slugger now has a .225/.381/.595 slash line this season with 20 RBI and has hit a home run in three out of his last four games played.