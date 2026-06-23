Phillies Players Garnering Major Support in Latest MLB All-Star Ballot Update

The Philadelphia Phillies are the host for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, with the Midsummer Classic being played at their home field, Citizens Bank Park.

It should come as no surprise, then, that fans are getting behind their hometown players, looking to get as many Phillies onto the National League All-Star Team as possible. In the latest All-Star Ballot standings update, they are certainly doing their best.

Phase 1 narrows the field down to two players at each position and six outfielders, for fans to vote for starters. Whoever receives the most votes in Phase 1 will automatically be selected as a starter for their respective league.

In the second update of the standings, Philadelphia has four players who would qualify for Phase 2 and compete for a starting spot. One of them, outfielder Brandon Marsh, is the most deserving of an All-Star nod.

Phillies could have multiple NL All-Star Game Starters

Jun 16, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

He is having a breakout campaign, putting together a career year at the plate. Through 73 games and 282 plate appearances, he has a .311/.344/.489 slash line and is currently in second place with 1,256,874 votes. Only Andy Pages of the Los Angeles Dodgers is ahead, with 1,518,451.

In second place for designated hitters is Kyle Schwarber. He faces an uphill battle with Shohei Ohtani being the only NL player with more than 2 million votes, coming in at 2,310,735, and looking like the automatic starter with the most votes.

At third base, Alec Bohm is in second place with 804,309. To the surprise of no one, it is another Dodger, Max Muncy, who is ahead of him and looking likely to advance to Phase 2 of the voting process.

At second base, Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves leads the way with 972,537 votes. Bryson Stott is in second place with 801,006, but he has a slim lead over Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers, who has 739,111.

Phase 1 of All-Star voting ends on THURSDAY at noon! Vote 5x per day and help send our guys to the finals ⭐



🗳️ https://t.co/cdVTjmanhF pic.twitter.com/Js5sTGh0lP — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 22, 2026

Both J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper are in third place in the standings at catcher and first base. There is zero chance Realmuto makes the team if he isn’t voted in by the fans, but Harper certainly is a worthy candidate on the Player Ballot and the Commissioner's Office.

Shortstop Trea Turner is in fourth, behind CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals, Mookie Betts of Los Angeles and Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds. He won’t receive All-Star consideration beyond the fan vote, either.

Bohm and Stott fall into a similar boat. Phillies fans are doing what they can to get their guys into a position to be on the NL All-Star Team, but they won’t be strongly considered should they fall short during the fan voting phase.

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