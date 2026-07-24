Phillies' Top Priority at MLB Trade Deadline is Abundantly Clear

It has not been an ideal start to the second half of the campaign for the Philadelphia Phillies, and it has become clear that the team needs to make some upgrades at the trade deadline. However, where they look to prioritize their efforts will be interesting to watch.

Coming off a strong first half of the season, the Phillies have certainly slipped up of late. Philadelphia has lost both series at home so far to the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers, resulting in a bit of uneasiness for the franchise.

Even though they have struggled, there is still plenty to like about the Phillies. However, if they are going to contend with the best of the best in the National League, they have to make some improvements.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the top priority for the Phillies at the trade deadline being to add at least one more trustworthy arm to the bullpen.

Philadelphia Needs a High Leverage Reliever

Jul 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the Phillies being a playoff contender, there are no shortages of needs for them to address. In the lineup, this is a team that could use a right-handed bat for the outfield to help lengthen the lineup. Fortunately, Trea Turner getting hot of late has lessened the need for an impact bat, but the team could still use someone.

Furthermore, while the team has a great trio in Zack Wheeler, Christopher Sanchez, and Jesus Luzardo, the backend of the rotation has been a mess. Aaron Nola has been a little bit better of late, but the overall numbers still haven’t been strong. Also, the fifth spot in the rotation has been a disaster in terms of production.

However, while they have needs in both spots, the most important for them will be the bullpen. Due to the loss of Brad Keller, the Phillies are down a high-leverage arm, and replacing him will be key.

Philadelphia is fortunate to have an All-Star closer in Jhoan Duran, but they need to be able to get him the ball with the lead in the ninth inning. Furthermore, another left-handed pitcher for the bullpen is also a need with the struggles of Tanner Banks and Jose Alvarado.

Overall, with seemingly needs across the board, the Phillies making multiple moves wouldn’t be surprising at all. However, the team will have to be cautious when it comes to parting ways with some of their prospects in a farm system that isn’t very deep.