Creating Trade Package for Phillies to Land Tigers' Tarik Skubal at Trade Deadline

As the Philadelphia Phillies look to continue to play well and catch the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, the team will be looking to be aggressive at the trade deadline.

Even though it was a terrible start to the season for the Phillies, the team has been able to bounce back in a big way and has been one of the best franchises in baseball since May.

Philadelphia has been hovering right around 10 games over .500 of late, and considering they were 10 games under that mark not too long ago, it has been a great turnaround.

Now, as the team starts to identify where they might be seeking some help, the starting rotation could be one spot. This is a group that has basically been punting one spot in their rotation this year, and as they try to win the division, that is not ideal.

While he wouldn’t be an option for the fifth spot in the rotation, one player who could greatly improve the unit overall is Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. With the Tigers seemingly being open to moving Skubal, every contender should be trying to add him.

Even though adding another ace isn’t a need for the Phillies, it would really make this rotation one to fear in October. Here is a hypothetical trade proposal for Philadelphia to acquire him.

Phillies Get: Tarik Skubal

Tigers Get: Gage Wood, Francisco Renteria

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; National League pitcher Gage Wood (14) stands on the mound against American League in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though he is only going to be under contract for the rest of the year, the asking price and a potential bidding war for Skubal is going to make the price to acquire him high.

So far this season, he has totaled a 6-5 record, 2.83 ERA, and has struck out 98 batters in 82.2 innings pitched. Despite missing some time because of an arm issue this year, the left-hander has still been fantastic for the Tigers.

Unfortunately, this is a team that has underperformed greatly this year, and resetting a bit might be needed. Skubal is too good a talent for Detroit to lose him to free agency for nothing if they aren’t going to make the playoffs.

For Philadelphia, while their most pressing need is in the bullpen, adding Skubal could give them an electric three-headed monster with Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez in the rotation. Furthermore, it could allow them to move Aaron Nola or Jesus Luzardo to the bullpen to help strengthen that unit during the playoffs.

While sending two of their best prospects in Wood and Renteria would be a steep price, Skubal is a player that they have to at least try to get if he is available.