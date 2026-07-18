Phillies Address Bullpen Woes in Hypothetical Trade for Padres' Mason Miller

With the second half of the season underway, the Philadelphia Phillies will be hoping to continue to perform as they did to end the first half. However, with some glaring issues popping up for the group, external upgrades will likely have to be made.

Even though it has been an incredible turnaround for the Phillies this season, there is still a long season to go, and Philadelphia will need to be sharp in the second half.

With the Atlanta Braves in sight, the Phillies would love to be able to jump them and take first place in the NL East. However, despite their success, there are some major concerns about a couple of key areas for Philadelphia.

The Phillies are no strangers to being aggressive at the trade deadline, and they will need to be this summer in order to improve.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently made a hypothetical trade proposal in which the Phillies landed All-Star Mason Miller from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Gage Wood and Francisco Renteria.

Miller Would Address Biggest Issue for Phillies

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) celebrates at the end of the eighth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there has been a need for another bat in the lineup throughout the season, the new most pressing need for Philadelphia is in their bullpen. This is a group that just recently lost Brad Keller to a torn UCL.

The right-hander was one of the key high-leverage arms for the team, and his absence is going to be felt. Furthermore, with ineffectiveness from the left-handers in the bullpen, adding a southpaw is also a need.

Currently, with multiple arms needed in the bullpen, making a big splash and going after Miller could solve a lot of those issues. While the team already has an All-Star closer in Jhoan Duran, if Don Mattingly and the team can get this duo to buy in together, they could really make this bullpen strong.

As expected for a pitcher of the caliber of Miller, who is still under team control for a couple of years, the trade did include Wood. The young right-hander is arguably the best trade chip that the team has right now, and in order to make a big splash, they will more than likely have to move him.

However, if they do choose to do so, getting a player that isn’t a rental would be wise. Miller could be a complete game-changer for Philadelphia and fix a lot of issues in the bullpen right away.