Phillies Will Have Major Decision to Make Regarding Future of Brandon Marsh

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for what feels like a pivotal winter for the team. While the future of MLB will be in question with expected labor problems, the future for the Phillies is also uncertain.

While Philadelphia was able to make the postseason for the fifth straight year, the team once again suffered an early exit. Expectations for this group are high year in and year out. With one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a ton of talent, exits in the Wild Card Round are seen as a failure.

This year, it was the Atlanta Braves who were able to take out the Phillies. Due to some struggles down the stretch, the team was unable to set their talented rotation properly, and that certainly played a part in them losing the series.

Furthermore, it was struggles from both the bullpen and the lineup that were the main factors in them not being able to win. When looking at the team, there were a number of players who disappointed, but one who had a really tough go in the second half was All-Star Brandon Marsh.

Phillies Have Tough Decision to Make With Marsh

Sep 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) watches his two-run home run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After making his first All-Star team in 2026, it looked like Marsh was well on his way to a breakout season for Philadelphia. At 28 years old, he has played a significant role for the team over the last several years, but this past season felt like he was really coming into his own.

Before the All-Star break, he slashed .301/.339/.490 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI. Marsh was a key contributor in the lineup and was deserving of the All-Star nomination. However, things went sideways for him after the break. He slashed .184/.243/.259 with just three home runs and 16 RBI in 63 games played.

As seen by the numbers, Marsh was a completely different player from the first half of the season to the second. His struggles played a big part in the lineup for Philadelphia not doing as well.

Heading into this offseason, the Phillies are going to have to decide what to do with him. As an All-Star, his arbitration could be high, and Philadelphia should be rightfully concerned about what he can do following an extremely poor second half.

With the team looking to shake things up, perhaps Marsh will be a player that they look to move. While his value isn’t going to be as high as it was, he could very well be a player that they entertain shopping.