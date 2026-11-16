Phillies Need To Give Brandon Marsh Another Shot After Surgery News

The Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of work to do this offseason, and one of the players who has been involved in a lot of chatter is outfielder Brandon Marsh.

An All-Star for the first time in his career, Marsh was excellent in the first half of the season. He earned that nomination with an impressive .301/.339/.490 slash line with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 46 RBI.

The veteran outfielder was breaking out, making an impact with his legs as much as his bat, stealing eight bases. With the excellent defense he provided in the corners, his spot on the National League All-Star Team was warranted. However, in the second half of the season, his production fell off a cliff, and he was the worst hitter in baseball in some metrics.

It was hard to fathom the drop-off he experienced, but there was some light shed on why things may have unfolded in that fashion. As shared by Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), Marsh was dealing with an ailment for months that required surgery when the season concluded.

Brandon Marsh dealt with nagging injury for months

Sep 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) hits an RBI double against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“After the season, he underwent surgery on his left hand, just above his wrist, according to a league source who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter. Marsh played through the ailment for several months; it’s unclear whether the team’s medical personnel were aware,” Gelb wrote.

Gelb added that the team has not shared any comments on the procedure, and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski revealed he didn’t know of any operations for players on the team at the end of the season either.

“Not to my knowledge. None of our big guys have had anything, to my knowledge,” the veteran executive said.

Given how poorly Marsh played in the second half of the season, Philadelphia would be selling low on him. He had a .184/.243/.259 slash line in the second half in 205 plate appearances, hitting only three home runs and five doubles.

Brandon Marsh deserves shot to prove himself after surgery

Aug 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) looks on after hitting into the final out of a loss against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most consistent producer at the plate in the first half did a complete 180-degree turn in the second. And it is fair to think that the injury he was dealing with derailed his production on the field; his swing speeds remained the same throughout the year, but he wasn’t driving the ball with the same authority.

A wrist injury can certainly contribute to a lack of pop at the plate, and his power production plummeted. At the very least, the Phillies know that Marsh is a more than capable platoon player who can handle either corner outfield spot, providing above-average defense.

Was the first half of 2026 a fluke? It is what the front office and decision-makers have to figure out, because it was followed up with an incredibly disappointing performance. Trading Marsh, coming off a poor second half and an injury, will negatively impact his value.

Philadelphia should give him another shot to see if what he did in the first half is sustainable, especially with a new hitting coach on board. If struggles persist, they can look to make a move during the season and attempt to flip him for something of need to a team seeking a left-handed hitter for an outfield platoon.