Phillies Not Surprisingly Facing Competition for Teruaki Sato

The Philadelphia Phillies have laid out their plans for the offseason, with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski revealing the team wants an outfielder, utility infielder, rotation depth and a left-handed relief pitcher.

To check that first item off the list, one player the team is showing interest in is Teruaki Sato. The Japanese star slugger would check a lot of boxes for the Phillies, who currently have Alec Bohm, Luis Arraez and Edmundo Sosa on free agency.

A left-handed hitter with legitimate power potential, Sato is coming off a Triple Crown season in the NPB and is poised to land a lucrative multi-year deal from an MLB team. Philadelphia is going to pursue him, but they are far from the only team showing interest in him.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, “Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato is the position player everyone wants,” and his market is already a sizable one. He added that the Phillies, New York Yankees, New York Mets and San Diego Padres are the teams that currently have Sato as the No. 1-ranked position player on the market.

Yankees, Mets and Padres joining Teruaki Sato pursuit

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Yankees and Mets being two of the teams also pursuing Bohm, conventional wisdom could be that if either team signs the former Philadelphia third baseman, it could take them out of the running for Sato. However, Nightengale did add that scouts insist that Sato will eventually wind up in the outfield.

That belief about where he will end up defensively is likely a major reason the Phillies have him at the top of their free agent list. There is an open spot in their infield at the hot corner, which Sato played in Japan, but that could be where their top prospect, Aidan Miller, ends up moving to.

The infield alignment is far from settled for Philadelphia, with questions remaining about Trea Turner and whether he will remain at shortstop. However, that is something they can figure out down the road; getting Sato on the roster is their top priority.

Set to turn only 28 years old in March, Sato would add some much-needed youth to the Phillies roster. A move from the pitcher-friendly stadium the Hanshin Tigers play in could help alleviate some of the concerns about adjusting to MLB pitching as well.

Last season, Sato recorded a .306/.383/.609 slash line with 39 home runs, 40 doubles and 106 RBI. There are some concerns about the swing-and-miss and whiffs in his game, but scouts believe his approach is better than the numbers would suggest.

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