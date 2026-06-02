Phillies Former All-Star Slugger Bounces Back in May

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be back at home to start off June with a series against the San Diego Padres. After a great month of May, the team saw one of their struggling performers bounce back.

Following their terrible start to the season, the Phillies were able to bounce back in a big way in May. This was a team that was able to get back over the .500 mark, and things turned around quickly for the franchise. While the talent was always there, getting back Zack Wheeler for the starting rotation helped provide a nice spark.

The veteran right-hander hasn’t missed a beat since coming off the injured list, and Philadelphia has only lost one game that he has started. The starting rotation is expected to be the strength of the team, and that has certainly been the case. However, if they are going to be taken seriously as a contender, they are going to need to get more out of their offense.

This is a unit that has not been good, and many of their key players on the right-hand side of the plate have struggled. However, one of their sluggers who got off to a terrible start did find success in May.

Alec Bohm Bounces Back

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Alec Bohm looked like he was on the fast track toward being replaced following a dreadful start to the campaign. With some financial issues going on off the field, that certainly could have played a part in his early struggles. However, in May, the Phillies saw some great production at the plate from Bohm.

The former All-Star slashed .277/.333/.479 with five home runs and 11 RBI. It was a night-and-day difference compared to April, and it is encouraging for the Phillies. With a massive need for help against left-handed pitchers, Philadelphia needs players like Bohm to perform well.

Due to all of the struggles from the right-handed hitters, seeing Bohm building some momentum in May is important. The slugger is the type of player that can really help this offense when things are going well, but consistency has been an issue.

As Philadelphia tries to find ways to improve, third base might not be as much of a need with Bohm’s strong month of May. Now, attention will likely turn to the outfield. Aside from Brandon Marsh, this is a unit that needs help, and the trade deadline will likely be used to address this need.