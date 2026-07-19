Trea Turner Has Started Second Half With a Bang for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have experienced a remarkable turnaround during the 2026 MLB regular season since moving on from manager Rob Thomson and turning things over to interim manager Don Mattingly.

A major reason for the team’s improved performance is veterans producing at the level they were expected to. Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, first baseman Bryce Harper and outfielder Brandon Marsh are still doing a lot of the heavy lifting, but the supporting cast has had timely moments.

Alas, not all of the team’s biggest names have produced this season. One player who has been underwhelming is shortstop Trea Turner, whose decline in production was a major topic of discussion early on.

Unable to find consistency out of the gate, he began showing signs of life toward the end of June and into July. He hasn’t quite found his stride overall, with his defense being concerningly poor, but coming out of the All-Star break, Turner has rediscovered his power stroke.

Trea Turner heating up out of All-Star break against Mets

Jun 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) watches his two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the team’s first game against the New York Mets, a standalone on Thursday night under the haze caused by wildfires in Canada, Turner accounted for the only run of the game for the Phillies, hitting a solo home run off Luke Weaver in the bottom of the eighth inning in a 4-1 loss.

What made that home run even more special was that Weaver had been untouchable the last few months. The Turner solo home run was the first earned run he had surrendered since April 30, going 25 consecutive outings without an earned run being recorded against him.

In Game 2 of the series on July 18, Turner went long again. He hit another solo shot in the bottom of the fifth inning off Sean Manaea to give Philadelphia some more insurance in what ended up being a 6-1 victory.

Back-to-back games with a homer for Trea! pic.twitter.com/VBSvsrdyML — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 18, 2026

The speedy shortstop also stole his 17th base of the season, going 3-for-4 in the game with a walk.

That kind of production at the top of the lineup is exactly what this offense has been missing. In the midst of the least productive season of his career since becoming a full-time Major Leaguer, any signs of turning things around are huge for Turner and the Phillies.

If he can produce near the level the team has become accustomed to seeing from him, it is one less thing that has to be worried about addressing ahead of the MLB trade deadline. And will make this offense even more dangerous, setting the table for Schwarber, Harper and Marsh.

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