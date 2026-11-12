Phillies Workhorse Pitcher Has One of Worst Contracts in MLB

The trade market will likely be a priority for teams this offseason, considering the relatively underwhelming free agent class this year. When it comes to the Philadelphia Phillies, they have to keep in mind the lofty contract still in place for right-handed pitcher Aaron Nola.

Nola signed a seven-year, $172 million contract with the Phillies prior to the 2024 season. He is entering the fourth year of his contract and currently has four years remaining on his deal, as Philadelphia still owes him $98.3 million over that span.

According to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, Nola’s contract is considered one of the most untradeable contracts in all of baseball. In a list of the top 10 most untradeable contracts in MLB, Nola’s ranks eighth on the list.

Two seasons ago, Nola endured the worst year of his career. During the 2025 season, he pitched to an abysmal 6.01 ERA with a 5-10 record in 94.1 innings across 17 starts, with a career-worst 74 ERA+ and a 1.35 WHIP. Nola posted a negative WAR (-0.3) for the first time in his career.

Can Aaron Nola provide Phillies with positive value?

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) walks to the dugout after a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He improved this past season, having a serviceable bounce-back from his poor 2025 campaign. In his age-33 season, Nola posted a 4.67 ERA in 175.1 innings of work, while accumulating a 3.1 WAR. He made 33 starts in 2026, leading the National League.

Additionally, Nola surrendered 37 home runs in 2026, which was the most home runs given up by a pitcher in all of baseball last season. This was also a career high given up by Nola, whose previous high was 32 in 2023. He then led the NL in home runs allowed with 30 in 2024.

While he saw improvements from his 2025 season, it is unknown whether Nola will be more than a back-of-the-rotation starter as he gets toward the second half of his contract. He does have a track record of success in the past, but as he gets older, it will remain to be seen what he will provide for the Phillies’ rotation. It’s safe to say he is a workhorse who will pitch a lot of innings, as he’s proven to be durable.

If Philadelphia wanted to trade Nola, it’s safe to say that it would be difficult to move him considering the contract he is signed to. He is currently 33 years old and will be 37 years old at the end of his deal. While age isn’t as important a factor for pitchers, considering they could be durable through their late 30s and early 40s, it’s not an ideal contract for potential suitors.

Either way, if the Phillies wanted to attempt to trade him, their ability to trade Nola will be slim to none considering the contract he is locked into. It seems as if he will be a back-of-the-rotation starter who eats up innings as he gets to the latter end of his contract.

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