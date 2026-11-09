Phillies Former All-Star Has Most Untradeable Contract in MLB

With a relatively underwhelming free agent class this offseason, the trade market could be essential for teams who want to make improvements to their roster. When looking at possible trade pieces, the Philadelphia Phillies have to keep in mind the hefty contract still in place for shortstop Trea Turner.

Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies prior to the 2023 season. Going into the 2027 season, Turner has seven years and $190.9 million remaining on his contract, which equals a $27.3 million annual value. This contract will take him to his age-40 season.

Turner’s contract situation is not ideal for Philadelphia, especially after he had a disappointing 2026 season.

According to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, Turner’s contract is considered the most untradeable contract in all of baseball.

Trea Turner has horrible contract for Phillies to work with

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Trea Turner (7) throws to second base for an out after fielding a ground ball hit by Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (not pictured) during the second inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just one short year ago, Turner was an elite-caliber player. He led the National League with a .304 batting average in 2025, winning the NL batting title. His 5.4 WAR was the second-best of his career, slashing .304/.355/.457 with 53 extra-base hits and an .812 OPS, which was his best OPS in a season since 2021. He stole 36 bases in 2025, his most in a season since 2018.

Defensively, he had one of the best seasons of his career, posting a 2 DRS and a 16 OAA. His strong campaign led to him finishing in the Top 5 of NL MVP voting behind Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto and Geraldo Perdomo.

On the other hand, the 2026 season was a struggle for Turner. This past season, Turner slashed .242/.297/.378 with 19 homers, 29 doubles, a triple, 58 RBIs, 101 runs scored and 21 stolen bases. He posted a .675 OPS, his lowest since his first season with the Washington Nationals in 2015. The -0.1 WAR he put up in 2026 was the first time he had a negative WAR in a season in his 12-year career. His defense took a hit as well, as he posted a -17 DRS and -8 OAA.

Despite a poor 2026 season, the 33-year-old has a lengthy track record of success over his career. While his age could begin to be a concern when looking at his ability to bounce back, it’s important to consider that his Top 5 finish in NL MVP voting was just one year ago.

Regardless, it will most definitely be difficult to trade Turner considering the contract he is signed to. While there is a chance he bounces back and has a better season, his game is built on speed and athleticism, which will inevitably begin to decline as he gets older.

Either way, the Phillies’ ability to trade Turner will be slim to none considering the contract he is locked into.

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