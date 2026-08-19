Phillies' Zack Wheeler Bounces Back, But Concerns Remain

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to enter Tuesday night on a four-game winning streak and were seeking to make it five with one of their aces on the mound.

While it has not been the most consistent season for the Phillies, this is a team that might be starting to get hot once again. Philadelphia was aggressive at the trade deadline, trying to make improvements, and so far, it has helped spark the team a little bit.

The Phillies were a group that wasn’t short on talent to begin with, but adding some depth and filling some holes was needed. On Tuesday, the team made it five straight wins with a victory over the Miami Marlins.

Philadelphia has already secured the series win now, and will be seeking their second straight sweep. While getting the win was important, so too was the performance of their ace Zack Wheeler. After two poor starts, all eyes were on the right-hander in this one.

Even though he didn’t factor into the decision, he did look much better than in his previous two outings.

Wheeler Bounces Back

Aug 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it might not have been his best start of the season, Wheeler looked much more like himself on Tuesday night in the win. Against the Marlins, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two runs on two hits, while striking out seven.

Even though it was a much better performance, control was once again a bit of an issue for the 36-year-old. He walked four batters in the game, which was the second time in his last three starts that he has walked at least four batters.

That will certainly be something to keep an eye on going forward. Control and limiting the free passes is something that Wheeler is generally really good at. In the entire month of July, he only allowed four walks, which is something he has done twice already in August.

If the Phillies are going to achieve their goals of being a World Series contender, it will be very important to have Wheeler as an ace at the top of the staff. The National League is loaded with good teams this year, and Philadelphia still has a lot of work to do to make the playoffs.

However, Tuesday night was a good step in the right direction for the team, and the Phillies should be pleased with the performance by Wheeler. It will be worth keeping an eye on the walks and his control, but it was a solid outing.