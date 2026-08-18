Phillies Need Zack Wheeler To Get Back on Track Against Marlins

With the stretch run closing in, the Philadelphia Phillies have found a little bit of momentum all of a sudden and have moved to 10 games over the .500 mark. While there have been plenty of inconsistencies this year, the team is right in the mix for a playoff spot.

Starting last weekend, the Phillies were able to get a little something going. At the Field of Dreams Game, Philadelphia’s offense came alive in the cornfield, and they also received a great start from Aaron Nola.

The Phillies are a team that has no shortage of high-end talent, but there have been some extended slumps for key players at times. Following the win at the Field of Dreams, Philadelphia went on to win the next two games of their series with the Minnesota Twins for a sweep.

With that needed series win, the Phillies have returned home to start an important series with the Miami Marlins. With the Marlins lurking in the National League Wild Card picture, this series is another important one for Philadelphia.

Fortunately, they were able to grab a win in the opener, and in game two of the set, it will be Zack Wheeler taking the mound. After two straight poor starts for the right-hander, the Phillies will be hoping to see him get back on track.

Phillies Need Wheeler to Snap Out of Slump

Aug 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the overall season for Wheeler has been very good, the last two starts have been a little bit concerning. Against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander really labored through 5.1 innings, allowing four runs, seven hits, and five walks.

The only positive for Wheeler in that game is that the damage could have been a lot worse due to him allowing so many base runners in less than six innings of work.

Following that matchup, Wheeler once again allowed four runs, this time to the St. Louis Cardinals. While he had much better control, he only went five innings in that start.

With two straight losses, the Phillies will be hoping to see their star pitcher get back on track. It is quite rare to see Wheeler lose two games straight, and with him not performing well in either of those starts, there is some concern.

Hopefully, on Tuesday, he is able to get back on track and help Philadelphia secure the win. If they are victorious, it would be another series win for the Phillies against a divisional foe and competition for a playoff spot.