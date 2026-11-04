Potential Phillies Free Agency Target Projected to Land $115 Million Contract

With the offseason underway, the Philadelphia Phillies will be trying to improve for next season and get over the hump of some early postseason eliminations of late.

The 2026 campaign was without a doubt a challenge for the Phillies. Right from the start of the season, Philadelphia appeared to be a flawed team, and that continued right through the season.

While the Phillies were able to rally back and be a playoff team, they really struggled down the stretch in September, and it was pretty clear that they weren’t a World Series contender.

For a team that does have World Series expectations year after year, losing in their first-round playoff series yet again is surely frustrating. Now, the team will be going back to the drawing board with an aging core, and whether or not their title window is still open is an interesting debate.

However, this is a team that has the ability to change their fortune in free agency, and perhaps that will be an avenue they explore.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN recently projected what the contract of slugger Teruaki Sato might look like. The talented Japanese star has been linked to the Phillies, and McDaniel projects that he could land a five-year, $115 million deal.

Signing Sato Would Be Pricey

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) gestures during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a lot of uncertainty about whether or not there will be a salary cap in baseball eventually, it will be interesting to see what teams elect to do this winter when it comes to spending.

For Philadelphia, they are no stranger to spending money, but even their payroll has gone up quite a bit. However, with some money coming off the books, perhaps they do have another splash in them.

In terms of Sato, he would be another left-handed hitter coming into a lineup that could really use some more talent on the right side. However, there is no denying the type of impact that he might be able to have in the majors.

For a positional fit, he is seen as a third baseman coming over from Japan, but there are concerns about his defensive abilities. This could be a bit of an issue for the Phillies with Kyle Schwarber playing a majority of the time at designated hitter and the team also wanting to get Bryce Harper some more time at that position.

Improving defensively is a need, and Sato is likely not going to be what the team is hoping for in that area. As free agency gets going, it will be interesting to see if Sato does end up on the radar for Philadelphia at that price tag.