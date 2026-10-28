Teruaki Sato Being Deemed Perfect Fit for Phillies is Surprising

The Philadelphia Phillies will be starting up the offseason soon, with the World Series coming to an end soon, and the team will be faced with a lot of questions and decisions to make.

As the offseason gets set to start soon for the Phillies, how this team will look to upgrade and try to get over some of their postseason struggles will be interesting to see.

Of the areas that the team needs to address, not much has changed over the last couple of years. This is still a group that needs more offensively from their outfield and also better pitching from the bullpen.

In terms of free agency, these should certainly be the areas that they are focused on, but it might not be the only one.

Recently, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) wrote about Japanese star Teruaki Sato being a perfect fit for the Phillies.

Sato Being Deemed a Perfect Fit is Surprising

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Bowden stating that he believes Sato is going to be a third baseman in the majors, that is a position of need as of now for Philadelphia. The Phillies currently have Alec Bohm at the position, but he is an impending free agent and his track record with the team has been a little up and down.

However, Philadelphia does have top infield prospect Aidan Miller seemingly ready to go for next year and with the ability to play both shortstop and third base, figures to be in the Phillies’ plans at one of those two positions next year.

While Sato projects as a middle-of-the-order slugger, there are some concerns about their defense. This is an area that Philadelphia simply cannot overlook anymore, and there has already been talk about moving Trea Turner to the outfield following his defensive struggles last year.

Furthermore, with the payroll already expected to be extremely high for the Phillies, Sato is going to come at a hefty price tag. The star slugger will certainly be getting a deal north of $100 million. For Philadelphia, whether or not they are going to spend big like that this offseason after some poor signings in recent years remains to be seen.

Overall, it is a bit surprising to see Sato being considered a perfect fit for the Phillies. This is a team that should probably be spending elsewhere to improve and has a strong prospect who can step in at the position. While Sato is a great player, Philadelphia isn’t the perfect fit.