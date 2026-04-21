Zack Wheeler's Return for Phillies Will Provide Needed Spark

Even though things are not going well for the Philadelphia Phillies, they did receive some excellent news regarding the health of one of their star players.

While it might be doom and gloom right now for the team with a six-game losing streak ongoing, they might be getting a needed jolt for their roster. With a big weekend series coming up against the Atlanta Braves, who just swept Philadelphia, they will be getting their ace Zack Wheeler back in the rotation.

The star right-hander will be making his season debut on Saturday, and his return comes at a great time. As one of the best pitchers in the game, he can help turn things around for the franchise, and all of a sudden, the starting rotation looks a lot better with him in it.

While there might be some rust, getting Wheeler back on the mound will provide a much-needed spark. Even though he won’t be able to help with their offensive woes, he will help improve the strength of the team.

Rotation Gets Moved Around

Zack Wheeler will return in Atlanta on Saturday. Painter will go Friday, then Wheeler, then Nola on Sunday. — Charlotte Varnes (@charlottevarnes) April 21, 2026

Originally, the rotation was set to be Andrew Painter, Aaron Nola, and Jesus Luzardo going in that order against the Braves. Now, while Painter will still be pitching on Friday, the team will be sliding Wheeler in on Saturday, and Nola will be bumped to Sunday.

This will provide Luzardo with another day, and then he will likely be the starter on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants. With Wheeler's return, it should result in Taijuan Walker being removed from the rotation after his struggles.

There have been some discussions about what the plan will be with him on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, with a potential opener going before him. However, if he does indeed get a bulk of the work on Wednesday, his role will be significantly changed with the team going forward.

For Wheeler, coming back from thoracic outlet syndrome, which required surgery, is a very serious injury, and he will undoubtedly be excited to return to the mound. However, in the minors, he wasn’t featuring the same velocity that the Phillies are accustomed to seeing, and that could take some time for him to build back up the strength.

It will be interesting to see how he does against hitters in the majors with a slight decrease in fastball velocity, but he can still be a great pitcher while he works his way back. Hopefully, it will be a great return and needed jolt for a team on Saturday that has been very flat.