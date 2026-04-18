How to Watch Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez vs Braves: Television, Stream, Radio

The Philadelphia Phillies came into Friday night, starting a big series against the Atlanta Braves. With the Phillies struggling coming into the matchup, they were hoping to turn things around.

Unfortunately, that was not the case on Friday. The Phillies once again suffered a loss at home, and they never really had a chance in this game. Getting the start for Philadelphia was Taijuan Walker, who has been more bad than good in his three starts entering Friday.

In the loss, Walker struggled right from the start, and the Braves had a 7-0 lead in the blink of an eye. With the offense struggling and a left-hander on the mound for the Braves, they needed to get more from their veteran right-hander. Now, Walker has seen his ERA balloon to 9.16.

It is a bit hard to imagine that he will be making his next scheduled start with three really bad starts now. Even though another loss is not ideal, Philadelphia has to put this one behind them and try to keep winning the series as the goal. Here’s how to watch their matchup on Saturday night.

Who: Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: April 18th, 2026

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Television: FOX

Radio: 94 WIP, 106.1 Rumba

Pitching Matchup

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This game is going to be one of the best pitching matchups of the entire year, in what is getting as close as it can to a must-win for Philadelphia at this point in the season. With a desperate need for a win, it will be Cristopher Sanchez taking the mound.

The southpaw has emerged as the ace of the staff with Zack Wheeler still out, and he has become one of the favorites for the National League Cy Young. After a runner-up finish last year, he has got off to an excellent start to the campaign this season.

So far, he has a 2-1 record, a 2.01 ERA, and 31 strikeouts. The numbers for Sanchez have been really good, and the Phillies need him to have an excellent start.

On the hill for the Braves, they will be sending former NL Cy Young award winner Chris Sale. So far, the southpaw has totaled a 3-1 record, 3.27 ERA, and 22 strikeouts this season.

This is going to be a fantastic matchup between two of the best left-handers in the game. For Philadelphia, this game is certainly more important, and they need their ace to help them avoid losing another series.