One Bad Inning Ruins Andrew Painter’s Night Against Braves

If things haven’t hit rock bottom for the Philadelphia Phillies yet in the 2026 season, they are dangerously close to doing so.

They began a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves while riding a nine-game losing streak that included a sweep at the hands of their National League East rivals. Not playing well, it certainly is far from ideal to have to face off against a team that is rolling, such as the Braves.

Tasked with overcoming the NL East leaders and snapping the losing streak is their top prospect, Andrew Painter. He has been solid in his first year in the Big Leagues and was holding his own in his second career start against Atlanta.

Unfortunately, for the second time in as many chances, the talented right-handed pitcher couldn’t help get his team over the hump. In his start on April 24, he had one bad inning where everything unraveled.

Andrew Painter unravels in last inning of work against Braves

Apr 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Painter was great through the first five innings, allowing only two runs and the Phillies were holding a 3-2 lead. Disappointingly, that lead didn’t last through the sixth inning, where he ran into some trouble.

The first batter of the inning, Austin Riley, lined out to center fielder Justin Crawford. The next two batters, Dominic Smith and Mauricio Dubon, both got on base, with Smith hitting a single and Painter walking Dubon.

With runners on first and second, Painter got Mike Yastrzemski to fly out to Brandon Marsh in left center field. Already the longest outing of his career, Painter needed one more out to complete six innings for the first time in his career.

Alas, the Braves had other plans. Michael Harris was called upon as a pinch hitter for Eli White, and he hit a ball to deep left field for a double. Smith and Dubon would both come around to score, flipping a one-run Philadelphia lead into a one-run deficit.

Dealing with some tightness in his quad, Harris was lifted for a pinch runner. Jorge Mateo took his place on second base and promptly stole third base. Painter would uncork a wild pitch that allowed him to score while walking Ronald Acuna to make the score 5-3.

Manager Rob Thomson then made a pitching change, going to the bullpen and calling upon Kyle Backhus to finish out the bottom of the sixth. He did that, getting Drake Baldwin to line out to center field.

Painter ended up taking his second loss of the season, and his ERA increased to 5.25 across 24 innings pitched.