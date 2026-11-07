Randy Arozarena Predicted To Land Massive Overpay From Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to upgrade their lineup this offseason and have a few areas of need.

Their outfield needs a boost, but infield depth is also a concern now that Alec Bohm, Luis Arraez and Edmundo Sosa are all free agents. Out of those three, it feels least likely that Bohm will be back in the mix despite the team’s need for some power and run production from the right side of the plate.

Luckily, there are a few options in free agency who fit that bill, while also addressing their need for help in the outfield. One player who has been linked to the Phillies consistently is Randy Arozarena of the Seattle Mariners.

He is hitting the free-agent market at the perfect time, coming off the most productive season of his career despite an underwhelming offensive year for the Mariners. He would be a fit for plenty of teams, but he has been predicted to sign with Philadelphia to a contract that will shock some people.

Phillies predicted to break the bank for Randy Arozarena

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report has predicted that the veteran outfielder will sign a five-year, $140 million deal with the Phillies in free agency. Sometimes, to land targets, a team has to overpay, and that would certainly be the case here.

Committing $28 million annually to a player who will be 32 years old when Opening Day rolls around in 2027 is certainly a risk. Many analysts have predicted Arozarena will be in the ballpark of $25 million annually, which is why he is expected to decline the qualifying offer Seattle made him, which would pay $23.15 million for one season.

If $25 million is the going rate, Philadelphia is predicted to go beyond that to ensure they get their guy. Paying him $28 million annually would make Arozarena the sixth-highest-paid outfielder in MLB in 2027.

Among all batters, he would be 19th, just ahead of shortstop Trea Turner, who makes $27.3 million annually, and just behind designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who makes $30 million on average. Not too far behind on that list is Bryce Harper, making $25.4 million yearly.

Phillies would create payroll questions with Randy Arozarena contract

May 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski looks on in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Committing $110.7 million annually to just four players, who are all going to be 32 years of age or older on Opening Day in 2027, through 2030 is an incredibly risky proposition, especially with the uncertainty surrounding the future of the league, with a salary cap being a major sticking point in labor negotiations.

On top of that massive contract, because he received a qualifying offer, the Phillies would have to surrender their second and fifth-highest draft picks in 2027 and $1 million in international bonus pool money.

That is an incredibly steep price to pay. Arozarena would definitely be an upgrade for the Philadelphia lineup with his combination of power and speed, but the organization will have to think long and hard about committing that kind of money to him in free agency.

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