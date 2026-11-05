Phillies Free Agent Slugger Unsurprisingly Predicted to Leave in Free Agency
In this story:
The Philadelphia Phillies have entered what is set to be a very interesting offseason, and there will be a lot of storylines not only for them, but around the league.
Philadelphia enters this fall and winter with a desire to improve and be a World Series contender, but a bit of a tricky path going forward. This is a core that has had a lot of success together, but has ultimately not been able to win it all.
Now, with the offseason underway, what the plan going forward is a bit interesting. This is a team that has a very high payroll, and trying to get a bit younger while still being a contender is the goal. With a couple of key free agents, what the Phillies elect to do will be telling about their plans.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted that Bohm would sign a two-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals on a two-year, $30 million deal with an opt-out after 2027.
Bohm Predicted to Leave Philadelphia
Seeing Bohm being predicted to sign elsewhere isn’t overly surprising. While he does have an All-Star nod with the Phillies, there have also been a lot of inconsistencies along the way.
This season highlighted that with a terrible start to the season, only to then be one of their best hitters in the second half. Bohm was dealing with some off-the-field issues, but this wasn’t the first time that he had extended stretches of struggles.
For Bohm, a change of scenery makes sense, and on a young Cardinals team, he could step in and help. The former All-Star showed some nice versatility this year as well, being able to play first base rather well in addition to his normal position at third.
Last season, Bohm slashed .249/.315/.383 with 15 home runs and 88 RBI. When Bohm is playing, he is a very good run producer and has come close a couple of times now to 100 RBI seasons.
The predicted contract itself makes sense, and the opt-out will give him options depending on how he plays and what baseball might look like in terms of having a salary cap or not.
For the Phillies, with the team not extending a qualifying offer to Bohm, it could be an indication that they will be looking to fill third base with another option. Aidan Miller will surely be a name that is mentioned, and he could be the favorite for the starting job as of now.
Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.