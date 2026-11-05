Phillies Free Agent Slugger Unsurprisingly Predicted to Leave in Free Agency

The Philadelphia Phillies have entered what is set to be a very interesting offseason, and there will be a lot of storylines not only for them, but around the league.

Philadelphia enters this fall and winter with a desire to improve and be a World Series contender, but a bit of a tricky path going forward. This is a core that has had a lot of success together, but has ultimately not been able to win it all.

Now, with the offseason underway, what the plan going forward is a bit interesting. This is a team that has a very high payroll, and trying to get a bit younger while still being a contender is the goal. With a couple of key free agents, what the Phillies elect to do will be telling about their plans.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted that Bohm would sign a two-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals on a two-year, $30 million deal with an opt-out after 2027.

Bohm Predicted to Leave Philadelphia

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) sits in the dugout after a win against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seeing Bohm being predicted to sign elsewhere isn’t overly surprising. While he does have an All-Star nod with the Phillies, there have also been a lot of inconsistencies along the way.

This season highlighted that with a terrible start to the season, only to then be one of their best hitters in the second half. Bohm was dealing with some off-the-field issues, but this wasn’t the first time that he had extended stretches of struggles.

For Bohm, a change of scenery makes sense, and on a young Cardinals team, he could step in and help. The former All-Star showed some nice versatility this year as well, being able to play first base rather well in addition to his normal position at third.

Last season, Bohm slashed .249/.315/.383 with 15 home runs and 88 RBI. When Bohm is playing, he is a very good run producer and has come close a couple of times now to 100 RBI seasons.

The predicted contract itself makes sense, and the opt-out will give him options depending on how he plays and what baseball might look like in terms of having a salary cap or not.

For the Phillies, with the team not extending a qualifying offer to Bohm, it could be an indication that they will be looking to fill third base with another option. Aidan Miller will surely be a name that is mentioned, and he could be the favorite for the starting job as of now.