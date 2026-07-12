SF Giants Star Could Be Intriguing Trade Target For Phillies

Ever since Rob Thomson was fired as the Philadelphia Phillies' manager and replaced by Don Mattingly, the team has turned things around in a major way after starting 9-19. They have extremely impressive ever since, and they are nipping at the Atlanta Braves' heels in the National League East standings as they look to overtake them for first place.

But the Phillies need a reinforcement or two via the trade market in order to truly ensure they will leapfrog the Braves and improve their chances of bringing home the world championship. While their offense has improved since Mattingly took the baton from Thomson, another threat at the plate would be helpful.

With the San Francisco Giants sitting near the bottom of the NL West, many expect them to be sellers ahead of Major League Baseball's Aug. 3 trade deadline. One man could juice up their hitting lineup to satisfaction.

Could Matt Chapman Be Had by the Phillies?

Jun 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a recent ESPN article looking at men who could be moved by the deadline, Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan named the Phillies as a good potential fit for Matt Chapman, the San Francisco Giants' third baseman, and outlined what he has to offer.

"Chapman has been an above-average offensive and defensive contributor for a full decade. His bat speed is actually up a bit since the first year measured in 2023, but his in-game power metrics (barrel, sweet spot, squared up, etc.) are falling off a bit, which is why his homers and isolated power are down. That smells like a swing tweak (usually addressed in the winter, but sometimes during the season) could address that as the raw power is still there."

Through 84 games this season, Chapman has 42 runs batted in and seven home runs. His overall batting average has been historically low (he has batted over .250 in just one of his prior nine seasons), but he remains a respectable threat at the plate.

In a recent piece for ClutchPoints, Garrett Kerman outlined what a trade for Chapman could mean for Philadelphia.

"For the Phillies, this specific trade is a quintessential all-in maneuver. Philadelphia's championship window is wide open right now, and adding Chapman immediately fortifies their infield defense, which has occasionally been a glaring vulnerability. His veteran presence and playoff experience are exactly what you want in a clubhouse geared for late October baseball."

Chapman has been to the MLB playoffs four times -- twice with the Oakland Athletics and twice more with the Toronto Blue Jays. He is a five-time Gold Glove winner, and he last won that honor as recently as 2024.

The one thing that could give the Phillies some pause should they decide to go after him in earnest is his contract. He is owed a shade over $100 million in the four seasons after this one, and that could be something to think about if the owners succeed in instituting a salary cap during a potential lockout in 2027.