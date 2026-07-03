Three Notable Takeaways for Phillies at Midway Point of the Season

The Philadelphia Phillies have played some great baseball of late and are storming up the standings. With the season reaching the midway point, there are some notable takeaways for the team.

Even though things are going well now, it has not been smooth sailing for the Phillies this season. A slow start to the campaign resulted in quite a bit of panic and also the team firing their manager, Rob Thomson.

That decision has proven to be a wise move by the franchise, with the team being one of the best in baseball under Don Mattingly. With the season now reaching the midway point, here are three notable takeaways for the team as they head into the second half.

Resilient

Easily one of the main takeaways for the Phillies in the first half of the season is that this is a resilient group. Every year, a team that is supposed to be a contender falters for one reason or another. There are a couple of examples of that throughout the league, but Philadelphia has been able to bounce back.

This was a team that was (9-19) to start the campaign and has now been 10 games over .500 during a recent stretch. That type of turnaround is very impressive, and the Phillies have more than proved that they are a resilient group.

Jun 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dynamic Duos

When looking at the roster for the Phillies, this is a group that features a couple of great duos who have helped them turn this season around. In the rotation, the combination of Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler has been excellent, with Wheeler being a catalyst for the team turning things around. Furthermore, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber have both had fantastic campaigns so far, and it is hard to find a more productive duo in baseball.

Contender

The main takeaway from the first half of the campaign is that the Phillies are indeed a contender. While the team might not have looked like one to start the season, they certainly are one now.

Philadelphia is right on the heels of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, and catching them will be a goal for the group. Considering how far they have been behind them for most of the year, being within striking distance with July just starting is impressive. Now, while the team has flipped their season right side up, there is still plenty of work to do.