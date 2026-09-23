Slumping Phillies Duo Steps up To Help Beat Brewers

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the final week of the regular season in a great position to secure a playoff spot in the National League.

In the No. 3 Wild Card spot, they led the Arizona Diamondbacks by four games, with a Magic Number of three. While holding off the Diamondbacks had a high likelihood of occurring, the Phillies still had a chance to secure home-field advantage in the NLWC.

They trailed the Chicago Cubs, residing in the No. 1 spot, and the San Diego Padres, who were in the No. 2 spot, by one game. Philadelphia could continue putting pressure on those teams by winning, and that is exactly what they did in the first game of their series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Phillies won the game 6-4, cutting their Magic Number down to two. If Arizona loses to the Colorado Rockies in their game (it was still in progress at the time of submission), that Magic Number would drop to one.

Brandon Marsh, Bryson Stott step up for Phillies

Sep 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What made the victory all the sweeter was that Philadelphia received production from two players who have been mired in extended slumps: All-Star Brandon Marsh and third baseman Bryson Stott.

Marsh has been the worst hitter in baseball for almost two months at this point, with the worst wRC+ in the sport in the second half of the campaign. After a strong August, Stott has been near the bottom of the league in September at the plate.

All of those numbers don’t matter a ton because they were right in the middle of getting the Phillies a massive victory. Marsh got the scoring started in the game, hitting a two-run home run, with Stott on base after he walked and stole second base.

Alec Bohm, who has been excellent the last few weeks, knocked in the third run of the game for Philadelphia in the bottom of the third inning. That 3-0 lead didn’t last very long. The Brewers scratched across a run in the top of the fourth before scoring two more against Zack Wheeler in the top of the sixth.

The game remained tied 3-3 until the bottom of the eighth when Marsh and Stott struck again. Stott knocked a single into center field, with Bohm coming around to score to give the team a 5-3 lead, as an error on the play also allowed Luis Arraez to score.

Another insurance run was provided when Marsh hit his 20th double of the season to knock in Stott, giving the team a three-run lead. It was the first multi-hit game for Marsh since Aug. 21 and the first time he had multiple extra-base hits since June 29, when he hit two home runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The breakout from two key contributors could not have come at a better time, with the Phillies moving one step closer to securing a playoff spot.

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