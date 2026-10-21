Phillies’ Biggest Offensive Obstacle Isn’t On-Field Opponent

The Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of work to do this offseason when it comes to their lineup.

Two key contributors down the stretch, second baseman Luis Arraez and first baseman/third baseman Alec Bohm, are hitting free agency. It is hard to envision both of them returning given the current state of the team’s roster; there just isn’t space for both of them with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber locked into roles at first base and as the designated hitter.

Bryan De La Cruz is also hitting free agency. The Phillies have a lot of work to do with their outfield, but he could certainly be brought back as a platoon partner. Philadelphia also has to figure out what to do with Trea Turner, who isn’t guaranteed to be the starting shortstop. He could factor into the mix in the outfield.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto is also going to be back, but the team plans to scale back his role in 2027. Physically, he felt good, but there was a mental toll being taken. The veteran hopes he can hit well enough to warrant time at first base on his days off, but it remains to be seen if that is a viable course of action for manager Don Mattingly.

Phillies will attempt to hold off Father Time in 2027

Sep 9, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) and outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrate win against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alas, while that group has some name power, their production on the field was lacking. They struggled against upper-echelon teams, but there is one opponent who is giving them the most trouble: Father Time.

Realmuto just completed his age-35 campaign. Harper, Schwarber and Turner all just wrapped up their age-33 campaigns. Bohm and Arraez are both entering their 30s next season; the same goes for De La Cruz.

This core is aging, and the window to contend with them is closing rapidly. It will take some swift maneuvering from president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski to keep the window open with Harper, Schwarber, Turner and Realmuto as the core this roster is built around.

In 2026, Harper, Schwarber and Bryson Stott were the only players who produced a wRC+ that was above the league average. Stott is still in his prime at 29 years old, but the rest of the key contributors are getting long in the tooth.

Phillies need to add some youth to lineup

Sep 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Justin Crawford (2) runs to first after hitting a double against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Realmuto and Turner are coming off the least productive seasons offensively in their careers. Counting on them to bounce back is a major risk with how underwhelming their performance was in 2026.

Improvements have to be made to the offense, and Mattingly is going to start with some adjustments in philosophy. How the team played in August, showing improved discipline at the plate, is what he would like to see more of.

Father Time is undefeated, and to remain competitive, the Phillies are going to have to infuse some youth into this lineup.

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