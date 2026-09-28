Three Main Reasons Why Phillies Can Win World Series in 2026

The Philadelphia Phillies were officially able to clinch a postseason berth on the final day of the regular season and, for the fifth straight year, will be in the postseason. Now, while things haven’t gone smoothly of late, the team will have their eyes set on making a run.

While it certainly got interesting at the end, the Phillies were able to overcome some struggles in September and clinch their playoff berth. Philadelphia is the last wild card team, meaning they will be heading to face the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Round.

The Phillies are no stranger to playing the Braves, with the two teams meeting frequently this season as divisional opponents. However, they will be looking to take them down and make a run in the postseason this year.

While things certainly didn’t go according to plan in September, this is still a team with a lot of talent that can make some noise. Here are three reasons why the team can win the World Series.

Stud Closer

Sep 27, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) celebrates final out in win against the Tampa Bay Rays to clinch a playoff spot at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies have been in the playoffs now for the last five years, but one area that has always seemed to hold them back was their bullpen, and in particular the closer spot.

In the summer of 2025, the team addressed that in a major way with the addition of Jhoan Duran. This season, the right-hander was fantastic for the Phillies, and the team certainly made a wise move to get him from the Minnesota Twins.

While getting him the ball with the lead could be a bit of an issue, the Phillies should feel very confident when he is on the mound.

Stars in the Lineup

Sep 27, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) pours beer on himself during locker celebration after win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the main reasons for the struggles of Philadelphia down the stretch was that their offense went completely cold. Prior to scoring seven runs on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot, the Phillies had scored just three runs in the four games prior.

This is a lineup that has a lot of star power and some really talented sluggers. However, there have been some extended slumps from players, and that resulted in the struggles.

With players like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, to name just a couple, in the lineup, the Phillies should be able to score enough to win games. Harper hit a home run in the finale, and perhaps that will be a sign of things to come.

Frontline Starters

Sep 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The greatest strength for the Phillies is without a doubt their starting rotation. This is a group that has some serious talent at the front end, and the combination of Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler is one of the best in the league.

However, there was another pitcher who really came into his own this year, and that was Jesus Luzardo. Unfortunately, he suffered a shoulder injury at the beginning of September and came back to pitch one inning in the last game of the season.

What the southpaw is able to give the Phillies in the postseason makes him one of their biggest x-factors. It’s unrealistic to think he can go seven innings right now. A couple innings here and there out of the bullpen would provide a major boost.