Phillies Veteran Finding Stride Heading Into Postseason

It certainly wasn’t pretty, but the Philadelphia Phillies eventually got the job done, clinching a playoff spot in the National League.

They are the No. 3 Wild Card team, which makes them the No. 6 seed in the NL. That sets up another series with their NL East rivals, the Atlanta Braves, with the Phillies heading on the road for a three-game set at Truist Field.

Success for Philadelphia against the Braves has been fleeting this season, going 4-9 overall and being outscored by 23 runs. Producing offense has been a struggle for Philadelphia down the stretch; their lineup struggles are a big reason they went down to the last regular-season game to qualify for the postseason.

However, the team has to be happy with the form that one of their key supporting players, Bryson Stott, showed down the stretch. He struggled mightily in September with a .205/.306/.301 slash line in 86 plate appearances heading into the season finale.

Bryson Stott back in rhythm for Phillies

Sep 17, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) reacts after hitting a double against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, he is heading into the postseason with some positive momentum. Stott is riding a modest three-game hitting streak, finding success against a Tampa Bay Rays pitching staff that mowed down the Phillies’ lineup in three games, allowing only eight runs, with seven of them coming in Game 3.

Stott went 3-for-3 in the finale with two doubles, a walk and a stolen base. It was the second consecutive game that he recorded multiple doubles in, a feat he accomplished in three out of his last five games of the regular season.

While his September numbers overall weren’t strong, they were dragged down by an exceptionally poor start. In his first 10 games of the month, Stott had only two hits in 30 at-bats, producing a woeful .067/.171/.067 slash line.

His struggles were a major contributing factor to the team’s overall offensive production plummeting after such a strong August.

Stott puts one on the board! pic.twitter.com/4w9QgpWGjA — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 27, 2026

However, in the second half of the month, he looked more like how he did in August, when he broke out and produced at a level not seen since Barry Bonds. In 12 games and 51 plate appearances, he had a .302/.400/.465 slash line with seven walks and only five strikeouts. He hit seven doubles and had six runs scored, four RBI and two stolen bases.

Those numbers only improved how well he did in Game 162 to help Philadelphia clinch a playoff spot.

Stott is a true X-factor for the Phillies, someone they will be counting on with the status of Luis Arraez being up in the air.

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