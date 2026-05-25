Three Weaknesses Phillies Offense Must Improve Upon Over Next 54 Games

The Philadelphia Phillies have officially hit Memorial Day, which is a time most organizations evaluate the state of their team.

For the Phillies, Memorial Day is even more important. The Phillies will have played 54 games once Memorial Day passes, which is a third of the season. Philadelphia will sit at .500 (27-27) with a win over the San Diego Padres Monday, or be two games under .500 with a loss.

Even with a 9-19 start and a managerial change, sitting around the .500 mark at this point in the season is a positive with how April went for this team.

There are still significant weakness on the Phillies that must be improved over the next 54 games -- which is the second third of the season. During this time, the Phillies will look to upgrade their roster and be active at the trade deadline.

This team still expects to make the postseason, but have to make sure they get to October and set up a potential playoff run. The Phillies do have a ways to go thanks to their slow start.

The weaknesses on this team are glaring, and must be improved if the Phillies want to be back into the playoff picture.

Right-handed hitters vs. LHP

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Adolis Garcia | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Phillies don't have good numbers against LHP overall, but the right-handed hitting against LHP is a major concern.

The Phillies' right-handed hitters against LHP are amongst the bottom of the league. Philadelphia is 28th in batting average (.202), 30th in OBP (.276), and 30th in OPS (.609), far off the 2025 numbers for the right-handed bats against LHP. Last season, the Phillies were ninth in average (.259), 13th in OBP (.319), and 14th in OPS (.724).

These are how each individual right-handed bat is faring against a LHP (minimum 30 plate appearances):

Alec Bohm -- .236 BA, 4 HR, 9 RBI, .792 OPS

Adolis Garcia -- .240 BA, 2 HR, 6 RBI, .768 OPS

Edmundo Sosa -- .244 BA, 1 HR, 6 RBI, .656 OPS

Trea Turner -- .206 BA, 1 HR, 1 RBI, .601 OPS

J.T. Realmuto -- .188 BA, 0 HR, 1 RBI, .423 OPS

The Phillies are struggling against LHP as a team, but the right-handed hitters have to be better against LHP over the next 54 games. The numbers should certainly balance out, but the Phillies do need a right-handed power bat in this lineup.

Right-handed hitters in the OF

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Felix Reyes | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Phillies thought they improved the right-handed bats in the outfield by subtracting Nick Castellanos and adding Adolis Garcia. They preferred to bring back Harrison Bader, but not for multiple years (which Bader got with the San Francisco Giants).

Bader spent time on the injured list (hamstring) and has struggled at the plate (.181 BA, .606 OPS). Castellanos has struggled in a platoon role (.190 BA, .578 OPS) with the San Diego Padres while playing multiple positions.

The problem? The Phillies right-handed bats in the outfield haven't been better.

The combination of Garcia, Otto Kemp, Felix Reyes, and Dylan Moore (when Moore bats right-handed) have hit a combined .174 with 4 HR, 17 RBI, and a .507 OPS. The batting average and OPS are 30th in baseball.

The Phillies have the worst combination of right-handed hitting outfielders through the first third of the season. They need a right handed bat in the outfield, whether that's an everyday starter, someone to platoon with Brandon Marsh or Justin Crawford, or both.

Here are the numbers of the four right-handed hitting outfielders:

Garcia -- .199 BA, .580 OPS, 206 plate appearances

Reyes -- .158 BA, .421 OPS, 38 plate appearances

Kemp -- .080 BA, .228 OPS, 27 plate appearances

Moore -- .000 BA, .200 OPS, 15 plate appearances

Edmundo Sosa has also spent time in left field recently. Sosa is hitting .111 with a .222 OPS playing the outfield, but has just nine plate appearances.

The Phillies need an improvement in the outfield. They'll be searching for a right-handed outfield bat or two over the next few months.

Bench production

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa . | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Phillies don't have a lot of depth on their roster, which was evident due to the lack of production early in the season.

These players are classified as the bench players -- or the players that don't get regular at bats: Edmundo Sosa, Rafael Marchan, Felix Reyes, Otto Kemp, Garrett Stubbs, and Dylan Moore.

Here are the numbers of each of these players:

Sosa -- .222 BA, .589 OPS, 87 plate appearances

Marchan -- .086 BA, .269 OPS, 61 plate appearances

Reyes -- .158 BA, .421 OPS, 38 plate appearances

Kemp -- .080 BA, .228 OPS, 27 plate appearances

Stubbs -- .235 BA, .569 OPS, 21 plate appearances

Moore -- .000 BA, .200 OPS, 15 plate appearances

The combined numbers of the six bench players? 35-for-231 (.152 BA) with 4 2B, 4 HR, 7 RBI, and a .414 OPS. All of the bench players are struggling to get hits, even someone who plays multiple times a week like Sosa.

The Phillies carry three catchers on the roster, but the backups are struggling and don't provide much offense when Realmuto gets a day off (and Realmuto is struggling). Both the right-handed outfield bats that were supposed to platoon with Brandon Marsh have struggled, which has made Marsh an everyday player.

Moore and Kemp have been sent down. Reyes was called up, and then sent down for Kemp. Moore is currently in Triple-A Lehigh Valley as no one claimed him off waivers when the Phillies released him.

The bench has been a mess through the first 54 games. The Phillies will be looking to improve the bench this summer, whether that's in Lehigh Valley or a midseason acquisition.