Phillies Veteran Sitting First Game of Series Against Padres

After finding a historic amount of success at the start of Don Mattingly’s tenure as interim manager, the Philadelphia Phillies have come crashing back down to Earth.

They won the first six series that he was at the helm for, but have hit a rough patch since. The Cincinnati Reds snapped that streak, and the Cleveland Guardians continued it, with both teams taking two out of three games from the Phillies.

Now, they are heading out to the West Coast looking to snap the losing streak at two. They will be attempting to do so against the San Diego Padres, and without a key member of their roster in Game 1.

Veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto is not in the Memorial Day lineup. He started all three games of the Guardians series and has played in four contests in a row, but will get the night off against the Padres.

J.T. Realmuto not in Phillies lineup against Padres

This is something that Mattingly said has been considered throughout the year, getting him more rest, and they look to finally be implementing it. With Realmuto out of the lineup, it will be Rafael Marchan getting the start behind the plate and batting ninth.

Other than that, the rest of the lineup is the status quo for Philadelphia, looking similar to how things have been for most of the season.

Batting leadoff and playing shortstop is Trea Turner. Consistency has eluded him this year, as he has struggled to truly get on track during a frustrating campaign. Behind him in the lineup, hitting second as the designated hitter, is Kyle Schwarber.

The lefty slugger snapped out of a brutal three-game hitless streak, in which he struck out 11 times in 13 at-bats, going 2-for-4 in the finale against the Guardians. He will be protected by Bryce Harper, who is hitting third and playing first base.

In the cleanup spot is Alec Bohm, who is playing third base. Brandon Marsh is batting fifth and playing left field.

Second baseman Bryson Stott is hitting sixth, with right fielder Adolis Garcia behind him, batting seventh. Hitting eighth and playing center field is Justin Crawford, who wasn’t in the starting lineup for the rubber game against Cleveland but still took two at-bats as a pinch hitter.

On the mound for the Phillies is Jesus Luzardo. He will be opposed by Griffin Canning, which gives Philadelphia an edge on the mound to start the game.

This is the first time the Phillies will be facing off against a familiar face in Nick Castellanos, who is playing right field and batting sixth for San Diego.

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