Why the Philadelphia Phillies Should Not Go for Tarik Skubal

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to look to add some starting pitching help this offseason, and the best option available is left-hander Tarik Skubal.

During the regular season, Skubal held a 2.72 ERA through 26 starts, while striking out 186 batters. The Phillies have found themselves in the mix of teams that could potentially acquire the left-hander this offseason.

Philadelphia made the Postseason in 2026 after starting the season with a 9-19 record and replacing former manager Rob Thompson with current manager Don Mattingly. After being eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia joined the list of teams that could be a potential fit for Skubal.

Tarik Skubal is a free agent



2026: 12-7, 2.72 ERA, 186 K in 158.2 IP between DET and LAD.



Six top suitors: Dodgers, Tigers, Mets, Cubs, Yankees, Phillies.



Where does he sign? pic.twitter.com/06KK6N3uac — The Skippers View (@TheSkippersView) November 3, 2026

The Phillies are projected to have the third-highest payroll at $281,532,617 heading into the 2027 season. The left-hander is projected to earn a contract worth up to $400 million, as this is his first time entering Free Agency.

Notable key pitchers, such as Zack Wheeler, Jesús Luzardo, and Aaron Nola, are already accounting for over $69 million of Philadelphia's annual payroll.

Luzardo, who posted a 2.86 ERA in 2026, has established himself as one of Philadelphia's top starting pitchers. Christoper Sánchez, who was in the running for the National League Cy Young Award, finished with a record of 18-7 with an ERA of 2.91.

The Phillies ranked 11th in the league overall for pitching with a 4.04 team ERA. Wheeler, Luzardo, and Sánchez, along with other reliable arms such as Nola, have established Philadelphia's rotation as one of the best in the league.

Phillies have bigger needs than to chase Tarik Skubal

Aug 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) reacts withthird baseman Alec Bohm (28) after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alec Bohm and Luis Arraez are both free agents, which would cause Philadelphia to lose both its starting second baseman and third baseman. Names that have surfaced to fill the second base position include Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has been with the New York Yankees since the 2024 season and is also seeking a big contract.

As Philadelphia heads into the offseason, there are many things to consider.

The looming uncertainty around a possible MLB lockout is one of the biggest concerns for all 30 MLB teams. There hasn't been much recent news about the lockout or how long it could last if the team owners and the Major League Baseball Players Association struggle to work out a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Phillies also have to consider their team needs, as key position players could be on the move. A starting pitching rotation that is considered one of the league's best is not in desperate need of a left-handed ace, especially at the price Skubal is going to command. Instead, they should focus on adding depth.