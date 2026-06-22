Phillies Continue Rise in MLB Power Rankings With Eyes on the Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to play extremely well and are now seven games over the .500 mark. As the team continues to win, they are re-establishing themselves as contenders.

Following the horrific start to the campaign, the Phillies have been playing some great baseball of late. This was a team that was 10 games under the .500 mark to start the season and are now seven games over.

Philadelphia has been led by some excellent pitching at the top of their rotation, and the lineup has also shown signs of being capable of putting up big numbers as well. While there are still some areas for them to address, things are going much better.

Will Leitch of MLB recently wrote his new power rankings following the week, and the Phillies continued to rise. After being in seventh last week, they are now up to sixth, firmly establishing themselves as one of the best teams in baseball.

Philadelphia is a True Contender

Jun 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper (3) hits a home run against the New York Mets in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

This was a solid week for the Phillies, going (4-2) against the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets. Picking up series wins is important, and that is exactly what Philadelphia did this week.

Against the Mets, especially, the team really looked good on offense. In the win on Saturday night, it was a historic showing for Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. The two star sluggers were able to accomplish something not seen since the New York Yankees in the 1930s, with Schwarber hitting three home runs and Harper hitting for the cycle.

These two are one of the best duos in baseball, and when they are playing well, the Philadelphia offense looks great. Furthermore, while the offense woke up a bit, the great duo of Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler continued to perform well. It is a major luxury for the Phillies to have two true aces on the team, and it makes them a real threat.

Coming up this week, Philadelphia will continue to play against division opponents, with a road series against the Washington Nationals to start the week and then the New York Mets again over the weekend.

Due to the strong play of the Phillies, they have been chipping away at the lead in the NL East of the Atlanta Braves. Entering the new week, Philadelphia is only trailing the Braves by 6.5 games, and there is still plenty of season to go to catch them if they continue to play well.