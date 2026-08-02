What a Phillies Trade Offer for Luis Robert Jr. Could Look Like
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The Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of weaknesses on their roster that they are going to look to address ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3.
In spite of the strong performance that Andrew Painter put forth in his return to the Big Leagues against the Baltimore Orioles, the Phillies are reportedly prioritizing starting pitching ahead of the deadline.
It does make sense, given how poorly Painter performed earlier in the season and the inconsistency that Aaron Nola has shown as the No. 4 starter. The last time Philadelphia won a game that was started by anyone other than Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler or Jesus Luzardo was June 24.
Alas, starting pitching isn’t the only need the team has. There is a major need for a right-handed hitter, and it would be even better if that player came in the form of an outfielder. One player who could pique the Phillies’ interest in that regard is Luis Robert Jr. of the New York Mets.
Luis Robert Jr. would not cost Phillies much in trade
What could a trade proposal for him look like? Over at MLB.com, Theo DeRosa has suggested a proposal that includes prospects who are near the top 10 in the team’s farm system.
“A potential package could include a couple of prospects ranked in the Nos. 7-12 range in a relatively weak Phillies farm system, such as right-hander Moisés Chace (the Phillies’ No. 9 prospect) or outfielder Griffin Burkholder (No. 12),” DeRosa wrote.
There are a lot of factors that will be involved in determining what kind of package it will require to land Robert. His extensive injury history certainly limits what the Mets can realistically expect in return.
He possesses legitimate game-changing ability, but he cannot stay on the field. Robert has played in only 34 games this season and has not performed well with a .195/.291/.322 slash line with an OPS+ of 71, which would be a career-worst number.
Luis Robert Jr. brings would provide Phillies what they are looking for
His contract is also a negative, carrying a $20 million club option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout. However, if New York is willing to pay down some of the contract, they could do so to bring back a better prospect package.
It is fair to wonder why the Phillies would even have interest in a player like Robert, but he is exactly what they are looking for. He mashes left-handed pitching to the tune of a .287/.365/.499 slash line with a 128 tOPS+.
That, combined with his still above-average performance defensively, makes him an ideal fit for Philadelphia in center field. If they platoon him, it could be one way to help keep him healthy and in the lineup as well.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.