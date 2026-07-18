When Will the Phillies Play Key Opponents in 2027?

On Thursday, Major League Baseball released its regular-season schedule for the 2027 season. Of course, many expect a lockout to take place once the current collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1, and if there's a lockout, it could threaten to interfere with next season.

But for now, it is time for Philadelphia Phillies fans to look ahead and start to make plans for the 2027 campaign. Strength of schedule in baseball may not be as much of a factor as it is in the NFL, but it is still something to look at and consider.

Our 2027 schedule is here! 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/L9i1VCVHtj — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 16, 2026

It will all kick off on March 25 with a road series versus the Washington Nationals. Philadelphia will play their first home game on April 1 against the Nationals, and a few weeks later, the fun will truly start.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who could very well be three-time defending World Series champions by then, will visit Citizens Bank Park for a three-game series beginning on April 20. The Phillies will later head to Southern California for a three-game set against Shohei Ohtani and company beginning on Aug. 13.

Plenty of Challenges for Philadelphia

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the sixth inning for the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Mets will come to town on May 4 for the first of three straight games. Philadelphia will then head up Interstate 95 for a three-game away series against the Mets that begins on May 11. The day after that series ends, they will shift over to the Bronx for three straight against the New York Yankees.

Overall, May could be a challenging month for the Phillies. They will have a home series versus the Atlanta Braves right after their home series against the Mets, and on May 25, they start a three-game road set at the Tampa Bay Rays. They will then host the Toronto Blue Jays on the last day of the month.

Philadelphia will have a road series against the Blue Jays starting on June 11, and a four-game road set at Atlanta beginning on June 21. They will later go back to Atlanta for three straight on July 19.

July will see the team play 15 away games and 10 at home. After they end their road set against Atlanta, they will be in Queens for four straight versus the Mets before starting a three-game series at home on July 27th against the Boston Red Sox.

September 2027 features a home-heavy schedule that begins with the final two games of a three-game set against the Braves. From Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, the Phillies will host the Mets, and right after that, they will welcome the Miami Marlins to Citizens Bank Park for four straight. The schedule will end with three straight in South Philly against the Chicago Cubs and three more at home versus Washington.